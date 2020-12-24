Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip at New York restaurant

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bob Funk,Tom Selleck

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, Tom Selleck is shown during Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Actor Tom Selleck spread some little holiday cheer when he left a server a generous tip of $2,020 at a New York restaurant.

Selleck’s “Blue Bloods” co-star Donnie Wahlberg posted on Twitter a photo of Selleck’s bill that featured the large tip.

“I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg tweeted. “Love ya, dad. I didn’t start it, but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.”

Selleck, according to Wahlberg’s tweet, left a note that read, “I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘tip challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020.”

Back in January, Walhberg and his wife actress Jenny McCarthy kicked off 2020 by creating another social media challenge – the #2020TipChallenge. The actor left a $2,020 tip at an IHOP in Illinois.

Since then, other people around the nation have participated.

This past week, an anonymous customer left a $2,020 tip at a restaurant in Ruskin, Florida.

In Michigan, a single mom with three children and one on the way received a hefty tip at the restaurant she works at.

