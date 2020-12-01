Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Cast member Elliot Page arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Umbrella Company” at The ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Actor Elliot Page came out as transgender Tuesday.

The Oscar-nominated performer, known for his roles in projects like “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy,” said his pronouns are he/they.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In the statement, Page said he feels overwhelming gratitude for the people who have supported him along his journey to self-acceptance.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” wrote page. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”

Page wrote that he hopes to offer whatever support he can and strive for a more loving and equal society. He also asked for patience as he transitions.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” Page wrote.

In his statement, Page addressed the staggering statistics surrounding the discrimination and violence towards trans people.

“In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women,” he wrote.

He went on to accuse political leaders and others who “spew hostility” towards the trans community of having blood on their hands.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” Page said at the end of the statement.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article referenced Elliot Page’s former name, following GLAAD’s guidelines, but the name has since been removed to better respect the trans community, per style guidelines from the Trans Journalists Association.