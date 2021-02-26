ACM nominations: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton lead way with 6 nominations each

Maren Morris performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 15, 2019 , left, and Chris Stapleton performs during Marty Stuart’s Late night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2018. Morris and Stapleton lead the nominations for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The academy announced on Friday that Morris and Stapleton both had six nominations ahead of the April 18 awards show, which will air on CBS from Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, with both receiving six.

The academy announced the nominations Friday ahead of the April 18 awards show.

Miranda Lambert picked up five nominations, while Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett each received four nominations.

Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne appeared on CBS This Morning to announce this year’s nominees for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year and Single of the Year.

Also, for the first time in ACM Awards history, four Black artists were nominated for awards in a single year, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend.

For the second year in a row, the show will broadcast live from three iconic Nashville venues – the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The pandemic delayed last year’s show until September 2020, and for the first time, the event was moved from Las Vegas to Nashville.

Click here to view the full list of nominees.

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles on WTVF in Nashville.