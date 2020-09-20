‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’, ‘Watchmen’ dominate remote edition of 72nd Emmys

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES — It looked like any awards show as Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage at the Staples Center in a tuxedo and started cracking jokes to laughter from famous audience members.

But it was anything but typical, starting with a mostly empty studio and a streak of award wins to begin the telecast.

While Kimmel was real as he opened the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday night, the audience was clearly phony, inserted from past footage.

“Welcome to the pandemmies!” Kimmel said to open his monologue. “You can’t have a virus without a host.”

Kimmel played it straight until halfway through the opening bit, when he admitted he was nearly alone and the telecast showed the sea of empty seats.

Nominees were represented by cardboard cutouts, and by Jason Bateman of “Ozark” pretending to be one.

Kimmel then walked into a room where he was surrounded by dozens of nominees shown on video feeds from their homes, hotel rooms and other remote locations. “I feel like I’m in a Best Buy,” he joked.

Click here for full list of winners

Pop TV’s hit “Schitt’s Creek” took home the first seven awards of the night.

Catherine O’Hara won for best actress in a TV comedy, Eugene Levy won the reciprocal award for best actor, and Daniel Levy won for writing on the show he and his father Eugene created.

Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino also took home the award for best directing in a comedy series, the fourth award of the night, with the first 45 minutes of awards dominated by the Canadian show whose popularity grew exponentially in its final seasons once it appeared on Netflix. The show wrapped its six season run on ViacomCBS’ Pop TV on April 7, 2020.

“The internet’s about to turn on me,” Daniel Levy said as he won the fifth award of the night, and the fifth for the show, best supporting actor in a comedy.

Annie Murphy won the corresponding award for supporting actress, praising the show’s themes of inclusivity and love.

Naturally, the show also took home the award for outstanding comedy series.

The HBO series “Succession” won best television drama series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night for its second season.

It was the fourth Emmy of the night for “Succession,” which was the night’s big winner in the drama categories. It also won the best actor trophy for Jeremy Strong along with best writing and best directing.

Other winners included Zendaya for “Euphoria,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Regina King for “Watchmen” and Mark Ruffalo for HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.”

A glitch at the virtual creative arts Emmy telecast, which preceded Sunday’s Primetime Emmys all week, was minor, but it may have provoked flashbacks for Kimmel.

He presided over the 2017 Oscars when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture instead of winner “Moonlight.”

The rest of Sunday’s event will include ambitious live video feeds from 130 socially distanced nominees.

Limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honors.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is among the comedy series contenders, with “Succession,” “Ozark” and “The Mandalorian” among those vying for the drama series crown.