3 of Eddie Van Halen’s guitars sell for more than $400,000 at auction

Entertainment

by: Alex Hider

Posted: / Updated:
3 of Eddie Van Halen's guitars sell for more than $400,000 at auction

** FILE ** Lead singer David Lee Roth, left, and lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the rock group Van Halen perform during the concert at the spectrum in Philadelphia in this Oct. 19, 1982 file photo. The rockers have re-formed with original frontman David Lee Roth and will set out on a national tour beginning in October, 2007, according to a report posted Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2007 on Billboard Magazine’s Web site. (AP Photo0

A trio of guitars designed and played by the late Eddie Van Halen sold for $422,000 at auction earlier this week, according to Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Van Halen’s guitars were among the top-selling items at Julien’s Auctions’ annual Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘n’ Roll Auction.

According to Rolling Stone, a custom Van Halen guitar designed in conjunction with guitar tech Matt Bruck sold for $231,250. Two other guitars also played by the rock legend sold for $140,000 and $50,000.

Van Halen died of cancer in October. He was 65.

Among the other items sold at the event were guitars that had been smashed on stage by rocker Kurt Cobain which sold for a combine $280,000. A Bob Marley guitar — the first of its kind to come to auction — sold for $154,400, and an Octavia pedal used by Jimi Hendrix sold for more than $70,000.

In addition, a crystal-studded glove worn by Michael Jackson sold for nearly $77,000, and a jacket once worn by Lady Gaga sold for $6,400.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility