26 years after releasing ‘Gin and Juice’ Snoop Dogg unveils own ‘laid-back’ gin

Rapper Snoop Dogg now has his own “laid-back” gin to put in his “Gin and Juice.”

The rapper announced the news on social media.

According to its website, Indoggo Gin is described as the “ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.”

The gin will come in two sizes: 750 milliliters for $29.99 and mini 50-milliliter for $1.99, Vulture reported.

USA Today reports the first bottles will be sold in California later this month, and then roll out across the country early next year.