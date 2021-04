This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — At just 11-years-old Layla Capers has already starred in Broadway’s “The Lion King” and “School of Rock.”

She went viral during the pandemic for her amazing porch performances from her family’s Bronx home.

Now, she’s releasing new original music and on a mission to inspire people to get out and vote.