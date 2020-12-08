Queens virtual job fair: 16 employers taking part in Wednesday event

A “we are hiring” sign is displayed on a table during a job fair.

QUEENS — The twelfth and final Virtual Queens Job Recruitment Fair of 2020 is set for Wednesday, with over a dozen companies taking part to find new talent and fill hundreds of positions.

Hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the recruitment event is part of an ongoing push to connect Queens job seekers with employment opportunities at a wide array of companies.

The open positions are in a variety of service fields, including developmental support, transportation, retail, security and more.

The full list of participating employers and recruiters includes: CAMBA, Inc., The Child Center of New York, the Chinese-American Planning Council, Commonpoint Queens, Council for Airport Opportunity, Empire Vets, the FDNY, Forest Hills Financial Group, the New York Children’s Center, the New York City Transit Authority, New York Life, R.A.I.N. Total Care, Inc., U.S. Census Bureau, Watch Guard 24/7, WestHab and Workforce 1.

The virtual job fair will be held online from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Job seekers who want to participate in the live interactive Zoom Q&A must RSVP by Tuesday, Dec. 8 at queensbp.org/rsvp. Instructions for participation will be emailed within 48 hours to those who register.

The job fair will also be livestreamed at queensbp.org/recruitmentfair.

Editor’s note: PIX11 is a media partner for the recruitment initiative.