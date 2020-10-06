Children’s Health Fund to host virtual benefit

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Children’s Health Fund is hosting a virtual benefit Wednesday to raise money for marginalized communities in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to RSVP and donate.

.@Andy_Adler said it best! Tune into our virtual benefit next Wed., Oct. 7th to raise major funds for children who need it most! Andy & other amazing changemakers will be there to support families most impacted by the pandemic. RSVP & give: https://t.co/pgyEbax2nK pic.twitter.com/NZihT0ZdSF — chfund (@chfund) October 3, 2020