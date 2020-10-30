What is the ‘Day of the Dead’?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

El Día de los Muertos is a holiday in Mexico celebrating the lives of the deceased on the days of the year when their spirits are believed to return to the world.

The ‘Day of the Dead’ is traditionally celebrated Nov. 1 – Nov. 2 with traditional food, flowers, and festivities. Learn more about the holiday that has been celebrated for centuries in Mexico and other Latin countries across the globe.

For 17 years, Celebrate Mexico Now has been the only independent arts festival spotlighting contemporary Mexico in New York City.

This year, as a Día de Muertos celebration, Celebrate Mexico is thrilled to present the first virtual edition on the Nov 1 – 2.

Learn more: https://mexiconowfestival.org/about2020/