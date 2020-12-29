Get a projector with a 100-inch screen on Amazon for just $69.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Missing the big-screen theater experience during the COVID-19 pandemic? Amazon has a deal from now through Dec. 31 that can transform any space into a quality entertainment room without breaking the budget.

The TMY Projector with a 100-inch screen is normally available on Amazon for $119, which is already not a bad deal. But through Dec. 31, Amazon is offering a $50 digital coupon for the projector package. By simply clicking the coupon box in the listing, you can lower the final price to $69, including shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

The projector features HD-quality video with 1280- by 720-pixel resolution. The product description says the little LED bulb packs 5500 lumens to give a bright, clear image on the 100-inch projection screen, which is included in this package.

The projector’s compact size — 7.48 by 3.78 by 2.38 inches, and only 5.5 pounds — means it can be moved from room to room or even outside. Plus, the 100-inch projector screen folds up easily and can be stored in its own pouch (with a handle) for convenient transport to wherever you want to create a theater-like space. All you need to do is plug in your video source and grab your snacks.

The TMY Projector is compatible with a wide range of video input sources. Included with the projector are ports for HDMI, VGA, AV and USB headphones and a media card slot. A 1.5 meter HDMI cable and standard 3-prong AV cable are also in the box to help get you started.

From there, you decide what you want to plug in into the projector to watch or play. Compatible devices include:

DVD players

Roku stick

USB drives

Hard disks

Android/iOS devices

Playstation or Xbox consoles

Laptops and tablets

Personal computers

The whole family can enjoy watching your favorite TV shows or movies, or you can play video games on a giant screen. It’s a great way to beat the post-holiday blues and keep everyone entertained over the winter months while many theaters remain closed.

The deal is only good through Dec. 31, so grab your $50 Amazon digital coupon while it lasts.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.