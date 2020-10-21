Buy one Jimmy John’s sandwich and get a second at half price

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you’ve been considering grabbing some sandwiches from Jimmy John’s, you’ll want to make sure you do it soon because the restaurant chain is offering up an irresistible deal.

Now through Nov. 8, you can get two sandwiches with a buy one, get one 50% off deal. Simply use promo code “SAVEON2” before placing an order online or via the Jimmy John’s app for curbside pickup orâ¯contactlessâ¯delivery.

The discount applies to both 8″ and 16″ sandwiches, with the lowest priced sandwich of the two being half-off. The deal cannot be combined with any other offers and it is only available at participating locations. Because it requires a promo code, the deal also does not apply to in-person orders.

Jimmy John’s

If you don’t have a Jimmy John’s near you, or it’s simply not your favorite place to grab a sandwich, Subway is offering a free sub with the purchase of two through the entire NFL season.

The free sandwich must be equal or lesser price than the other two and the deal is at participating restaurants only. It can’t be ordered for delivery, so you can get it by ordering in-store, through the Subway App or online. If you order online, you can also pay at the same time for contactless payment and quick pick-up.

Subway also has two new spicy sandwiches on the menu for a limited time: BBQ chicken and Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo chicken.

The new BBQ Chicken sandwich is stuffed with tender chicken strips coated with sweet barbecue sauce. While you can get any toppings you want, Subway recommends lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles.

The Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Chicken sandwich is tossed in a new Buffalo sauce Subway makes exclusively with Frank’s Red Hot sauce. It’s then toasted on your favorite bread and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and ranch dressing.

Subway

Will you be picking up some sandwiches for lunch soon?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.