Buy mini pumpkin waffle maker for just $10

Pumpkin season is approaching quickly. Whether you adore all things pumpkin spice or simply like the appearance of the plump, orange squash, picking up cute, affordable pumpkin-related finds can add to your home’s fall ambiance.

If your autumn ideal is to enjoy a delightful pumpkin-flavored goodie that also looks like the gourd, you are in luck. Amazon is selling an adorable Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine that turns out cute little pumpkin-shaped breakfast treats. Better still, you can get one for $9.99..

The Dash brand has become popular for its small, attractive and affordable kitchen appliances, such as a full line of mini-waffle makers. Along with basic designs in an array of fun, vivid colors, Dash also offers seasonal shapes, such as skulls, hearts and this waffle maker in the ideal shade of orange.

The waffle maker is available at a number of other retailers as well, including Kohl’s , Target, Crate & Barrel and Bed Bath & Beyond. However, prices are lowest on Amazon.

The single waffle maker requires minimal counter and cabinet space — it’s just 7.2 inches x 5.6 inches x 3.4 inches and 1.45 lbs. — so you don’t have to worry about where to store it. It heats up in minutes, letting you whip up breakfast for one or for the entire family any day of the week.

The non-stick waffle iron has the traditional grid shape on one side and a pumpkin design on the other. You can enjoy the sweet seasonal motif or flip them over to pour syrup into all of the nooks and crannies. The product makes 4-inch waffles.

As with any waffle maker, you can use this for more than morning meals. Make pumpkin-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches, hash browns or cookies, if you choose.

