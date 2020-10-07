Caboodle full of makeup is just $24

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you were a pre-teen in the 1980s or ’90s, you need no introduction to the Caboodle. You packed your blue eyeshadow and velvet scrunchies in that accordion-like storage contraption, gave your bangs an extra spritz of Rave hairspray and off you went to a sleepover that probably involved calling the local radio station to request a Paula Abdul song.

But for the uninitiated, Caboodle sells compartmentalized beauty cases that allow you to neatly store makeup and hair goods (or even crafting supplies). They came about as a genius storage solution in the mid-1980s after Vanna White was photographed using a fishing tackle box to stow and carry her makeup collection.

And now that you’re up to speed on (or reminiscing about) the almighty Caboodle, we want to let you know that Ulta Beauty has an amazing deal: You can buy a Caboodle that’s stocked with makeup (58 pieces!) for $23.99 when you use this 20% off coupon.

The coupon, which is valid through Oct. 24, is good for one item and can be redeemed either in store or online (use code 896529 at checkout if you’re shopping online).

Brittany Anas

The beauty box (originally $29.99) comes in green or pink and is valued at $183 when you consider all the makeup that’s stashed inside.

The Caboodle, of course, comes with the signature flip mirror and a removable accessory tray.

As far as makeup goes, the Ulta Caboodle is stocked with the following cruelty-free products:

36-shade eyeshadow palette

One face palette with two bronzers, two blushes and a highlighter

One brow trio with two brow powders and one brow wax

Two lip glosses

Two sheer lip glosses

Two lip oils

One eyeshadow primer

One brow highlighter

One dual-ended brow pencil

One watermelon facial mist

One liquid blush

One blush brush

One eyeshadow brush

One brow brush

Now all you need is a hair crimper. (Honestly, this Wave Artist Deep Waver from Bed Head, $24.99 at Target, comes pretty close!)

H/t: Hip2Save

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.