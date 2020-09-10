Buy a Baby Yoda stand for your Echo Dot

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you or someone you know is a fan of the Disney+ streaming series “The Mandalorian,” we’ve found a piece of merchandise to add to your growing collection.

Just in case you’ve been living in another galaxy: Fans of the show’s first season couldn’t get enough of “The Child,” aka Baby Yoda. Collectors started grabbing up dolls, action figures and everything you could think of that had the adorable green guy’s likeness on it.

We got one look at the Amazon Echo Dot Stand featuring The Child and knew the Force is strong with this item!

The stand, available for $24.95, was designed by Otterbox exclusively for Amazon. You may know the Otterbox name from its robust smartphone cases. Now, it has created this cradle for the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot. Unfortunately, it is not compatible with earlier models of the Echo Dot. However, it will fit with the Echo Dots Kids model, according to the manufacturer.

The smart speaker sits right on the non-slip base, which is Yoda green and features The Child’s adorable ears. The Amazon Echo Dot just slides right into the cradle. The stand will only lift your Echo Dot approximately 1-inch off a table or shelf surface.

The design of the cradle not only looks fantastic but is created to allow high sound quality from the speaker and easy Alexa voice integration.

Amazon users have given it 4.9 out of 5 stars.

“This fits the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) perfectly,” wrote Dale R., a verified Amazon reviewer and a top contributor in the action-figure category, in a recent review. “Otterbox has made it from sturdy plastic, and it’s well made & put together. I installed this on my daughter’s Echo Dot, and she absolutely loves it. It’s a very cute design, and I think it’s a cool Star Wars collectible to have as well. Two thumbs up!”

With the second season of “The Mandalorian” slated to premiere on Disney+ on Oct. 30, this could be a nice gift for a fan you know — or for yourself as you get ready to watch the next set of adventures of The Child and his protector!

