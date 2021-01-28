WGU helps students financially with a new grant

WGU has a new grant to help offset tuition — It’s been an unprecedented year for college students, from changes on campus, to financial struggles.

According to a survey by Oneclass, more than 56 percent of college students say they can no longer afford their tuition due to the impact of the pandemic.

Now one college, Western Governors University is doing something to help ease their student’s financial burden, giving out the Resiliency Grant. Marysol Castro spoke to the Regional VP of WGU to find out how this grant benefits students. She also talked to two recipients of the Resiliency Grant, and how it has changed their lives.

