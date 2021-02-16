New president of St. John’s shows how the university is helping students through the pandemic

PIX11 Partner
Posted: / Updated:

Easing fears of Covid-19 on campus — Just about one year ago, the pandemic forced many colleges to empty their dorms and send students home. Now, 11 months later, colleges have clarity about how to balance student expectations and COVID-19 precautions. We headed to St. John’s University to see firsthand how their new President helps his students manage life on campus and how he’s managing his new role.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss