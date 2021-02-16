Easing fears of Covid-19 on campus — Just about one year ago, the pandemic forced many colleges to empty their dorms and send students home. Now, 11 months later, colleges have clarity about how to balance student expectations and COVID-19 precautions. We headed to St. John’s University to see firsthand how their new President helps his students manage life on campus and how he’s managing his new role.
New president of St. John’s shows how the university is helping students through the pandemic
