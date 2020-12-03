Lifestyle expert, food blogger Jaymee Sire shares holiday recipe, Tuscan Bread Pudding

NEW YORK — This year the holidays are looking a bit different for all of us, so why not add a twist to a classic holiday recipe. Lifestyle expert and food blogger Jaymee Sire shows us how to make Tuscan Bread Pudding.

TUSCAN BREAD PUDDING

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided use

8-10 ounces of loaf cinnamon challah bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

1.5 cups Tuscan Dairy Farms whole milk

1 cup Tuscan Dairy Farms heavy cream

1/2 cup cane sugar

zest from one orange (reserve some for garnish)

pinch kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon (use more if not using cinnamon bread)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons maple sugar (can also sub regular sugar)

powdered sugar, for serving (optional)

MAPLE WHIPPED CREAM

1 cup Tuscan Dairy Farms heavy cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

FOR BREAD PUDDING

1) Butter individual baking dishes. (Reserve rest of the butter for later) Evenly divide the bread cubes into each one. (Alternately, you can make this in a 9×9 baking dish or deep pie dish.)

2) Beat the eggs, yolks, milk, cream, sugar, orange zest, salt, cinnamon and vanilla together. Pour the mixture over the bread cubes, pressing down gently with a spatula.

3) Soak at least 30 minutes (or cover and soak overnight in the fridge.)

4) Preheat the oven to 350°F. Just before baking, sprinkle the top of the bread cubes with the maple sugar and dot with the remaining butter. Place on a sheet pan to catch any spills. Bake for 35-45 minutes, or until slightly puffed and golden brown. (It will take closer to an hour if baking in one dish.)

5) Allow to cool slightly before serving. Dust with powdered sugar and top with Maple Whipped Cream (recipe below) and more orange zest.

FOR MAPLE WHIPPED CREAM:

Combine cold cream, maple syrup, vanilla and sea salt in a chilled bowl of a stand mixer. Mix on low for about 30 seconds until bubbles form. Increase to high and whip until stiff peaks form (about 2 minutes). Refrigerate until ready to use.