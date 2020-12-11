For a festive cocktail, learn to make the Paloma De Jima

We’re making a festive cocktail to celebrate the season.

The Paloma, a favorite drink from Mexico, is one of the best ways to show off a great tequila. Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707, Diego Osorio, and mixologist Marcio Ramos show us how to make the Paloma De Jima.

Paloma De Jima

  • 3⁄4 oz agave syrup
  • 3⁄4 oz lemon juice
  • 2oz blood orange or ruby grapefruit juice
  • 2 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven
  • Salt and/or Tajín for rim

Directions:

  1. Add the agave, the Tequila, and the lemon juice in a mixing tin to shake
  2. Pour in a highball glass and top with blood orange or ruby grapefruit juice
  3. To make the rim, mix salt and tajín powder or choose one

