For a festive cocktail, learn to make the Paloma De Jima

We’re making a festive cocktail to celebrate the season.
The Paloma, a favorite drink from Mexico, is one of the best ways to show off a great tequila. Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707, Diego Osorio, and mixologist Marcio Ramos show us how to make the Paloma De Jima.
Paloma De Jima
- 3⁄4 oz agave syrup
- 3⁄4 oz lemon juice
- 2oz blood orange or ruby grapefruit juice
- 2 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven
- Salt and/or Tajín for rim
Directions:
- Add the agave, the Tequila, and the lemon juice in a mixing tin to shake
- Pour in a highball glass and top with blood orange or ruby grapefruit juice
- To make the rim, mix salt and tajín powder or choose one