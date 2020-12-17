Fidelis Care partners with Essen Health Care and Rethink Food to help underserved communities in the Bronx

Fidelis Care helps those in need this holiday season — The pandemic has hit undeserved communities like the Bronx hard. Fidelis Care is leading the charge to reach those most in need.

“During the pandemic as you know a lot of New Yorkers continue to endure the impact. Job security continues to be a problem, food security even more so,” says Joenny Mora, the Director of Marketing at Fidelis Care.

Fidelis Care joined forces with Essen Health Care and Rethink Food to provide access to healthy meals and COVID testing throughout the holiday season, all for free.

“Each one of us brings something different to the table,” Mora explains, “we provide health insurance, Essen is providing medical care and Rethink Food is taking a very different approach to food security, by concentrating and emphasizing on nutritious meals.”

Every Monday in December between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Fidelis Care staff serve up free meals at two Essen Health Care locations in the Bronx: 542 East 138th Street and 899 Elton Avenue. At the same time, free COVID testing will be provided at both locations.

“So, for us being a patient-based program predominantly in the Bronx, it’s very important for us to bring the awareness, the access and the education to the community about getting tested, “ says Silvia Posada, the Senior Vice President for Network Development at Essen Health Care.

Rethink Food is a nonprofit whose mission is to reduce food insecurity.

“Fidelis was an easy partner because we know the tremendous effort they put into giving back into the community,” explains Elizabeth Peralta, the Director of Partnerships for Rethink Food.

The meals come from two locally owned Bronx restaurants: Mott Haven Bar & Grill and Taste So Good.

“We thought it was important for the restaurant owners who are prepping the food for the workers to come and show face and really be part of this event,” says Rosa Garcia, owner of the Mott Haven Bar & Grill.

Bobby Gamble has called the Bronx home for more than 40 years. He described the free food being distributed by Fidelis Care, “bags of gratitude.”

“You have some people in need of food, they’re hungry,” explains Gamble, “having services like this is very much needed.”

“We’ve made it a point to remain engaged we made it a point to be present, we’ve made it a point to continue to contribute to the lively hood of the community itself,” says Mora, “so at the end of the day we’re not just a health plan, we are a community partner, and this is what drives us, this is what makes us who we are.”

Fidelis Care and its partners hope to distribute roughly 2,400 free meals every Monday this month in the Bronx, while also continuing to give the community access to free COVID testing.

Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable health insurance coverage. If you’d like further assistance, call 1-888-Fidelis (1-888-343-3547) or head to Fideliscare.org/WPIX .

