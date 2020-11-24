Fidelis Care offering hope and support during the holidays

by: Tracy Chevrier

Thanksgiving will look different this year with social distancing, but that’s not stopping volunteers from delivering life-saving meals in areas hit hardest by the pandemic.

Yesterday, volunteers from New York City Football Club, along with New York Common Pantry and Fidelis Care, spent the day in Harlem, distributing food and serving hot meals to New Yorkers in need.

George Rodriguez the senior marketing director at Fidelis Care says the need in our community is greater than ever. “Fidelis Care aims to provide hope and support during the holiday season.”

His team was also there to let people know about how they can enroll in a health plan.

Open enrollment for qualified health plans through NY State of Health is underway, and Fidelis Care offers some of the lowest monthly premiums for standard ‘level’ plans. New York residents must enroll by December 15th. Coverage begins January 1, 2021.

If you’d like further assistance, call 1-888-Fidelis (1-888-343-3547) or head to Fideliscare.org/WPIX.

