Benefits of choosing a Medicare Advantage plan

PIX11 Partner

by: Tracy Chevrier

Posted: / Updated:

The Medicare annual enrollment period is here and it’s a very important time for seniors and those with certain disabilities to figure out what is the best health care option for them as we head into the new year.

We know this can be an overwhelming process, so today, Dr. Alan Smith the medical director for WellCare is going to show us things to consider when choosing a plan, and why choosing a Medicare Advantage plan may actually help save you money.

You have until December 7th to enroll in your Medicare plan.

If you’d like to find out more about the advantages of WellCare, call the number on the screen, or head to enrollwellcare.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss