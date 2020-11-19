Benefits of choosing a Medicare Advantage plan

The Medicare annual enrollment period is here and it’s a very important time for seniors and those with certain disabilities to figure out what is the best health care option for them as we head into the new year.

We know this can be an overwhelming process, so today, Dr. Alan Smith the medical director for WellCare is going to show us things to consider when choosing a plan, and why choosing a Medicare Advantage plan may actually help save you money.

You have until December 7th to enroll in your Medicare plan.

If you’d like to find out more about the advantages of WellCare, call the number on the screen, or head to enrollwellcare.com

