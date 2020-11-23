Best wreath 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Fresh wreaths smell delightful but only last a few months — so, you may want to get an already embellished, always-evergreen wreath you can simply unpack and hang every year. These 10 are the best wreaths for the holidays, and they’ll ship to you from Amazon with no stop at the store or tree farm needed.

When considering which wreath to buy, check the materials to see if they’re best for indoor or outdoor use or could work for both. If you want to add your own touches, consider a wreath with little decoration but realistic greenery. Wreaths may come pre-lit, so you also might want to compare how long lighted wreaths will shine before you need to replace the batteries. Many lit wreaths will have timers, too, so consider whether or not you need that convenience.

It could be worth spending more upfront for a winter wreath you’ll be happy with for years to come. Or maybe you’re the type that likes changing up your holiday decor every few years, so the cheaper the wreath the better. Whatever your style, here’s an assortment of the best wreaths to pick from that will be pleasing all season long — and beyond.

Best Wreath

Price: 34.99

The Best Choice Products 24-inch Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath has all the classic holiday wreath elements: pinecones, red berries, white lights and realistic-looking spruce branches. The lights operate via a small battery pack that can be hidden in the wreath.

Price: $41.98

The traditional National Tree Company Lit Artifical Christmas Wreath of Crestwood spruce has flocked white branches, pinecones, red holly and white lights. It does need a bit of fluffing on opening, but this 24-inch Christmas classic is the No. 1-selling Christmas wreath on Amazon.

Price: $27.99

The Darice 24″ Canadian Pine Christmas Wreath is flame-retardant and unlit. This is the perfect wreath to decorate yourself from scratch and a great size for a door.

Price: $159.99

This large Home Heritage Pre-Lit Holiday Christmas Wreath has realistic boughs and is lit up by 200 LED lights that switch between a rainbow of colors and white. There’s no way you can miss spotting this merry door decoration.

Price: $94.24 and up (third-party sellers)

The festive National Tree Company Pre-lit Artifical Christmas Wreath — Kaleidoscope with bright purple, pink, yellow, green and orange ball ornaments, gold holly and pre-strung white lights makes a joyful statement. The wreath measures 30 inches and has a full appearance.

Price: From $47.44 (third-party sellers)

This 32-inch National Tree Company Pre-lit Christmas Star-Shaped Wreath has battery-operated, timed LED lights already strung on its unique shape. Pinecones and a dash of glittery fake snow make this a nice traditional touch for your front door.

Price: From $132.80 (third-party sellers)

The Vickerman Douglas Fir Wreath is a realistic-looking, plain artificial wreath you can bedeck or leave au naturel. The wreath is listed as 60 inches in diameter but may fluff out a little smaller. Other sizes are available.

Price: $61.99

This Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Christmas Door Wreath comes with shatterproof ornaments, glittery magnolia flowers, eucalyptus leaves, ribbon bows and gold berries. The included timed lights add to the wreath’s overall glow at night.

Price: $39.99

This Souarts 24″ Christmas Wreath comes with red berries and pinecones, plus eight lighting modes and a rattan backing. Souarts has several other wreath styles you can pick from, too.

Price: $46.98

Pinecones, bunches of fake red berries and battery-operated white lights accent this 18-inch Leaflai Christmas Wreath for Front Door. If you’re looking for a more petite wreath with a classic look, this might fit the bill.

Will you deck your door with some festive wreaths this season?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.