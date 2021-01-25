Best Valentine’s Gift Baskets 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

This is an especially good year to send a gift basket for Valentine’s Day, while social distancing protocols are still in place. Plus, there are more kinds of baskets to pick from than ever before, so you can find the best Valentine’s gift basket for everyone in your life.

Just make sure to place your orders as soon as possible to allow for production and shipping ahead of the holiday. Also know that shipping costs may or may not be included in the price of your gift basket, depending on the vendor.

Whether you’re shopping for a spouse, child, your child’s teacher, an administrative assistant or even a good friend, there’s a gift basket out there that will suit your recipient. A romantic gift basket full of chocolates and declarations of love will not be appropriate for a co-worker, but you can easily find ones that have more professional presentations. Many baskets include fruit, candy, crackers and jams, and these are great for friends or colleagues.

Remember, the best Valentine’s gift baskets do not have to be all about sugar-filled treats. Some have options like cheeses, toys, wine and other enchanting gifts. There is definitely something for everyone.

The Best Valentine’s Gift Baskets

Price: $27.81

Talk about variety! The Tower of Sweets by Wine Country Gift Baskets has an outstanding selection of baked goods and candies for your beloved. Imagine their joy in opening up each of the six stacked boxes to discover what awaits them inside. This delicious gift is perfect for anyone who has a sweet tooth.

Price: $ 25.95

The Valentine’s Day Care Package contains an awesome assortment of candies, chocolates, cookies, savory snacks and toys. This is the best Valentine’s gift basket for a family with children, as well as teens, young adults or anyone else who loves the holiday. This set includes 45 pieces.

Price: $24.37

The Ferrero Rocher Collection Gift Box is made for chocolate connoisseurs, and you can rest assured that your recipient will sigh with delight when they see this. It includes 48 delicious hazelnut milk chocolates, in three varieties. Each chocolate is also individually wrapped in colorful foil, so you needn’t worry about the candies getting stale.

Price: $19.95

Make your favorite foodie happy with the Broadway Basketeers Snackers Heaven Valentine’s Day Gift Tower. It includes sweet and savory treats, like chocolate pecan caramels, peanut crunch and honey mustard pretzels. This tasty gift basket is also Kosher-certified.

Price: $26.99

Nothing goes with coffee like a good biscotti, and Barnett’s Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Gift Basket fits the bill. This gourmet gift box has 12 beautifully decorated, delectable biscotti that are ready to be dunked in a strong cup of joe. It also comes in an elegant gift box, making this a nice pick for adult friends and business associates.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.