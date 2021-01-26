Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids show your little ones that you care — and if your gifts can keep your kids busy for a while, that’s great, too. A bit of chocolate is always appreciated, but gifts that bring out their creative sides will have more of a lasting impact (and fewer calories and cavities).

There are many Valentine’s Day gifts that are appropriate for younger children, and you are sure to see plenty of them out there this time of year, including stuffed animals. Furry friends like this come in different sizes and shapes, and you can look for ones styled after your kids’ favorite characters.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for the kids in your life might be books. You’ll find that there are plenty of Valentine’s Day-themed stories out there to choose from if you’re buying for a bookworm.

Crafts always make great gifts, too, as they allow kids to express their creativity while developing skills like drawing, writing and painting. You can buy Valentine’s Day gift sets that have enough pieces for a child’s classmates so they can learn about sharing, as well. If your child is into toys like Legos, or music or unicorns, seek out gifts that follow these themes. Their eyes will light up when they get these kinds of Valentine’s Day gifts!

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids

Price: $29.99

Any child who likes unicorns will love The Memory Building Company Unicorn Music Box & Little Girls Jewelry Set themed music box, necklace and bracelet. It’s one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids because it is like three gifts in one, and it is designed with pretty watercolors. Your little girl can listen to it play “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” while trying on her favorite new jewelry.

Price: $24.99

If your little one loves unicorns, the Unicorn Gift Set – Includes Book, Stuffed Plush Toy and Headband for Girls is a fabulous choice. It contains a storybook about a unicorn, a matching stuffed animal and a headband. It makes for a great teaching opportunity, as well as a favorite plaything on Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Price: $15.99

The collectible and tradable QINGQIU 24 PCS Valentine’s Day Mochi Squishy Toys set has 24 Valentine squishy toys in 12 lovable styles. They are great for party favors and goodie bags, and they are easy to wash with soap and water. Trading these little soft toys can be even more fun than getting the whole set as a gift!

Price: $26.95

The Joyin 28 Pack Assorted Valentine’s Day Stationery Kids Gift Set has a great assortment of Valentine pencils, erasers, stickers and stampers. Use it for holiday-themed classroom activities, party favors and crafting. This gift is a great way to make homemade Valentine’s Day cards, and it’s a great way for teachers or students to get something for the whole class.

Price: $4.99

Your kids can craft their own magnets with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Heart Magnets Craft Kit. Designed for ages 4 and up, this is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids. Each kit contains four different heart-shaped wooden magnets, paint, a paintbrush, glitter glue and stickers. When the kids see their magnets being used on the fridge, they will feel a real sense of accomplishment; put up their artwork and schoolwork with these magnets.

