Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Finding the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him is not always easy. Of course, you can buy your guy some chocolates or cologne, but ideally your gift will be just as unique as the recipient. Start by thinking about what he likes. Is he a gadget guy? Maybe he would like a well-made watch or some accessories for his cell phone. Or if he enjoys lazing about on the weekends, a comfortable sweatshirt or hoodie could be a good choice.

Some men are more sentimental though, and they would appreciate something personalized with a romantic message. You can search for tumblers, keychains, cufflinks and other items that can be imprinted or engraved with his initials or some text. The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him should be ones that will be meaningful, but also ones that will have a use — whether it’s a practical use or just a reminder of your sweet gesture of getting the gift in the first place.

Make the day even more special by finding a Valentine’s Day card that expresses how you feel to go with that perfectly chosen gift. Most importantly, be sure to carve out some quality time for the two of you on this special day, whether it be sharing some delicious takeout, a home-cooked meal or cuddling on the couch.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him

Price: $56.99-$60.95

Show who’s who with this adorable and cozy King & Queen Matching Couple Hoodie Set. These hoodies are made from a 50/50 cotton polyester blend and feel more comfortable each time they are worn. This is the perfect his-and-hers gift for couples of all ages.

Amazon

Price: $8.99

Your guy will sincerely appreciate this thoughtful gift. The Elechobby Drive Safe Keychain is made from 304 stainless steel, and it only weighs 12 grams. It has a personalized, loving message on the front: “Drive safe, I need you here with me.”

Amazon

Price: $13.99

What a clever gift. The Infmetry Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle comes with 90 colorful capsules, and each has a blank piece of paper inside. You write down a short message on each, roll it up and tuck it in the capsule; your love can look forward to opening up one or several every day. This is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him for its sentimentality alone.

Price: $19.99

You can’t go wrong when you buy your guy this timeless, elegant set of Personalized Cufflinks. Choose from silver or gold finish, and personalize them with his initials, a special day (like your wedding date) or words of love. They are made from quality stainless steel, and are scratch-resistant and anti-tarnishing.

Amazon

Price: $24.99

He’ll want to keep this well-made Engraved “To My Husband” Pocket Watch with him always, and he will picture you each time he uses it to check the time. It is beautifully engraved with a heartfelt inscription, and it will fit easily in any pocket. Its stylish black color and the traditional Roman numerals on the face make this pocket watch a real classic.

Amazon

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.