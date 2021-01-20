Best Valentine’s Day cards for kids’ school 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

For Valentine’s Day, classrooms across the nation will celebrate the holiday by having students exchange cards or “valentines.” These cards have become a treasured part of the February holiday. But if it’s been a while since you’ve looked for the best Valentine’s Day cards for kids’ school, you may be surprised by how many options there are.

The best Valentine’s Day cards for kids’ school are typically those that are sold in bulk since most students have to bring enough to hand out (or mail to!) to the whole class. You’ll also want valentines that are suited for the age group and personalities of the students in the class.

Beyond that, though, the cards that your child distributes to their classmates on Valentine’s Day should express their own unique personality.

With so many options, it can be tough to find the perfect set of Valentine’s Day cards that both your child and the recipients will love. Here are some of our favorite Valentine’s Day cards to help you narrow down the options.

Best Valentine’s Day Cards For Kids’ School

Price: $15.99

With these Valentine’s Day Cards for Kids, you’ll be giving more than just a card, as each one comes with a rainbow-printed pencil that gives recipients something to enjoy after they’ve read the message.

Price: $14.95

Kangaroo’s Flying Paper Airplanes Valentine’s Day Cards also offer more than your standard valentine. The cards turn into paper airplanes to provide recipients with hours of fun.

Price: $15.98

Each card in the Peaceable Kingdom Kid Power Bracelet Valentines – 28 Card Pack includes a slap-on bracelet in a matching superhero theme. There are three different designs in this pack of 28 bracelets to let kids choose the right theme for each recipient.

Price: $4.99

For children who want to trade cards with a small group of friends, the Hallmark Pack of Valentines Day Cards for Kids, Puppy Paws is a fun option. These six high-quality, dog-themed cards feature the words “Just wanted to ‘paws’ and say” on the front and “Have a happy Valentine’s Day” on the inside.

Price: $26.95

Perfect for Valentine’s Day parties or classrooms, the JOYIN 28 Pack Assorted Valentines Day Stationery Kids Gift Set includes a stationery set for each recipient. Each individually-wrapped package includes two pencils, two erasers, one stamper and a sheet of stickers.

