Best Valentine’s Chocolate For Kids 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Grown-ups aren’t the only ones who love chocolate. When Valentine’s Day comes around, a box of chocolates can light up your kids’ faces just like it lights up yours. But the best Valentine’s chocolate for kids isn’t necessarily limited to heart-shaped boxes.

If you’re looking for the best Valentine’s chocolate for kids, you can choose from an assortment that includes chocolates, unique chocolate gifts and more. The gift you choose might depend on where the gifts are going. For long-distance gifts, you may want to make sure the packaging is gift-worthy right out of the box, while in-person gifts can be wrapped up before presenting.

If you’re buying Valentine’s Day sweets for one or two children who live in your house, you might opt for a gift basket. But if you have multiple little ones to buy for, you may choose a single gift like a box of whimsical chocolates per child. For teachers buying candy for an entire classroom, a bulk purchase of chocolates could be best.

When it comes to the best Valentine’s chocolate for kids, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. You can customize your gift to suit the personality of each child to make this one of the best Valentine’s Days ever.

Best Valentine’s Chocolate For Kids

Price: $25.95

You’ll get a little bit of everything in this Valentine’s Day Care Package. This 45-piece assortment combines dog- and heart-shaped chocolate confections with crackers, chips, fruit snacks and much more.

Price: $11.74

Harry Potter fans will love this three-piece selection of candies inspired by the mega-hit books and movies. The Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog includes jelly slugs, uniquely flavored jelly beans and a chocolate frog, as well as a collectible wizard card.

Price: $8.40

If you need a gift for a party or your classroom, you can’t go wrong with the Hershey’s All-Time Greats White Crème Bulk Candy, Snack Size. You’ll get 64 individually wrapped treats, including white chocolate Reese’s peanut butter cups, Reese’s cookies ‘N’ cream treats and white chocolate Kit Kat bars.

Price: $18.61

Ideal for parties and classrooms, the M&M’s Milk Chocolate Mini’s Candy, 1.08-Ounce Tubes includes 24 1.08-ounce tubes of miniature M&Ms. Tubes are made from a thin, durable plastic in an assortment of colors.

Price: $29.95

You’ll get a sturdy wicker basket that can be used to store items long after the snacks inside are gone. Inside this Valentine’s Day Basket are 40 different snacks, including chocolate in various types of molds, popcorn and Tootsie Pops.

