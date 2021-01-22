Best Valentine’s Candy For Classroom 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Candy exchanges can be a fun way for kids to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re a teacher looking for a fun gift for your students or you’re the parent of a student who needs candy to exchange, the key is to find delicious treats in the right quantity. Luckily, finding the best Valentine’s candy for classroom sharing is easy, thanks to the many options available online.

If you’re on a budget, the best Valentine’s candy for classroom use will be of the non-chocolate variety. You can get far more bang for your buck with a bulk order of Sweet Tarts packs than the same size package of M&Ms. This will allow you to give each student a little more without blowing your budget.

One of the most important things to consider, though, is the dietary needs of each recipient. Make sure none of the students has a peanut allergy or lactose intolerance. Here are a few great Valentine’s Day candy options to help start your search.

The Best Valentine’s Candy For Classroom

Price: $6.98

This package includes 20 individually-wrapped Ring Pops to provide students a tasty treat that they can wear. The Ring Pop Individually Wrapped Bulk Lollipop Variety Party Pack includes six different flavors: strawberry, blue raspberry, blue raspberry watermelon, sour cherry, watermelon and berry blast.

Price: $11.98

You’ll get 36 candy necklaces packed into the Cartwheel Confections Candy Necklaces bucket. Students can wear the stretchy necklaces while they’re enjoying the pastel-colored treats.

Price: $13.75

Skip the valentines with the Wonka Fun Dip Valentine Card & Candy Kit, which features packaging that allows the candies to double as cards. Simply write the name of the recipient, and then write your name in the “from” field, and you’ll have both treats and valentines for the entire class.

Price: $18.99

Show off your sense of humor with 24 cute little packages of Unicorn Poop Candy. Each pack has marshmallow treats in strawberry, lime, lemon and orange flavors.

Price: $7.98

Airheads are always popular, with their flavorful but chewy consistency. The Airheads Candy Bars, Variety Bulk Box provides a whopping 60 individually-wrapped candies, ideal for distributing to multiple classes.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.