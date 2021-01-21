Best Valentine’s Basket For Kids 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Holiday gift baskets have become increasingly popular in recent years. They’re so popular, in fact, that they’re moving beyond Easter to include Christmas, birthdays and even Valentine’s Day. When you’re choosing the best Valentine’s gift baskets for kids, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.

Once reserved for heart-shaped boxes of candy and flowers, Valentine’s Day is now open to your imagination. By combining the gift box concept with Valentine’s Day classics, you can create a truly unique gift that will put smiles on your kids’ faces.

For the little ones in your life, the best Valentine’s gift basket can be a great alternative to chocolates only. You can mix and match the items you know your little ones will like, whether it’s sweet candy varieties or savory options, like nuts and chips. You can even pack your gift basket with non-edible items like toys and trinkets.

One of the best things about Valentine’s Day gift baskets for kids, though, is that you can purchase them online and have them shipped to the children in your life. This is perfect for your own kids or your faraway nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Best Valentine’s Basket For Kids

Price: $29.95

Packed with 40 items, this gift basket arrives packaged up and ready to enjoy. The Valentine’s Day Basket is filled with brand-name chips, crackers and sweets, including several chocolate items.

Price: $38.97

For kids who are fans of both salty and sweet snacks, the Catered Cravings Sweet and Salty Snacks Gift Basket (52 Count) is a great choice. You’ll get 52 snacks in a combination of savory and sweet options, including granola bars, Cheez-Its and popcorn.

Price: $12.99

If you’re looking for something besides candy and snacks, the Satkago Mini Mochi Squishies Toys for Kids basket offers 25 fun and adorable squeezable toys. Grown-ups will also like squeezing the squishy-soft toys like stress balls.

Price: $37.99

If movie night is an event in your house, the Ultimate Movie Night Care Package can be a fun gift basket for any occasion. You’ll get movie theater favorites like Skittles and Sour Patch Kids, as well as popcorn, all bundled up in a popcorn bucket.

Price: $19.99

The Holiday Snack Box Variety Pack, (40 Count) arrives in an attractive box and is packed with sweet and savory treats. With so many snacks included, it’s perfect for taking on a road trip or enjoying with friends during sleepovers.

