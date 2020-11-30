Best Tech Gifts 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

You can’t go wrong if you give your loved ones the best tech gifts this holiday season.

Tech gadgets are designed to increase productivity and make life easier for the end user. That means they make perfect gifts for virtually every person on your Christmas shopping list.

Do you have a gamer in the family? Look for a set of video graphic cards that increase performance, or a computer monitor with a zero-frame design for better viewing.

Students could benefit from a Wi-Fi extender that expands the home Internet connection to a quieter room in the home. A top-notch webcam is also a great buy, as this allows the student to connect with others — classmates, friends, teachers, or relatives — through clearer sound and reduced noise.

Is your spouse working from home or working at home after hours? How about a laser keyboard projector? This tech gift often comes with a Bluetooth connection and a USB port, so you can quickly turn your cell phone into a workstation.

If you have a few friends who like to let loose on the weekends, consider gifting them a Bluetooth karaoke microphone or a home theater projector. Don’t forget to look at an outdoor Wi-Fi extender that will allow you to use the best tech gifts on your back patio or out by the pool.

Price: $99.00

Not only is this Bose SoundLink Portable Outdoor Speaker waterproof, but it’s also built to resist dents and scratches. Gift recipients will appreciate the speaker’s balanced sound and built-in mic for out-loud conference calls.

Price: $30.99

Present the singer in your life with this Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone. It’s easy to use, compatible with multiple devices and apps and comes in attractive finishes, like rose gold, black gold, blue and purple.

Price: $101.00 and up (third-party sellers)

This Ubiquiti Unifi Wireless Access Point allows homeowners to extend their indoor Wi-Fi range up to 600 feet. It also increases Internet speeds to an amazing 1317 megabytes per second.

Price: $549.00

Invite family and friends over for a movie on the big screen using this Optoma High Performance Theater Projector. It offers stunning picture quality and has a long lamp life of 12,000 hours.

Price: $35.36 and up (third-party sellers)

This Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender takes just two minutes to install. It enhances your gaming and video streaming experiences, thanks to increased Internet speed, connectivity and range.

Price: $599.99 and up (third-party sellers)

Since this Netgear Orbi WiFi Extender is weather-resistant, it can be set up outside by a pool, on a patio or near a garage. It works with any existing router and provides an additional 2,500 square feet of coverage space.

Price: $114.99

You can’t go wrong with this Acer Widescreen Monitor, as it has a super-fast refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. Users will also appreciate the zero frame design, which allows for maximum viewing.

Price: $98.50 and up (third-party sellers)

Whether you attend classes via Zoom, chat with family and friends via Google Meet or review projects with your boss over Skype, this Logitech HP Pro Webcam has you covered. You can clip it right to your monitor or attach it to a tripod.

Price: $129.99 (third-party sellers)

The Serafim Keybo Laser Keyboard Projector is not only lightweight, but also tiny enough to fit in your pocket. You can take it virtually anywhere, connect it to your smartphone or tablet and quickly complete a variety of work or school projects. You can also use it as a virtual piano.

Price: $173.00

Give the gamer in your life this set of MSI Computer Video Graphic Cards. The set offers higher core and memory clock speeds, which you’ll notice instantly when you begin play.

Everyone loves the best tech gifts, thoughtfully chosen to complement their lifestyles. What are you giving this year?

