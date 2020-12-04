Best Tech Gadgets 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

When shopping for new tech gadgets, consider the value offered by their service. The best tech gadgets noticeably improve your life and make your day-to-day a little easier.

For example, a tracker allows you to locate and retrieve your wallet the moment you realize it’s lost. A digital camera that fits in the palm of your hand is easy to keep nearby, which means you’ll never miss out on a photo opportunity. A set of speakers with a soundbar has the ability to enhance video gameplay, while a kegerator can keep beer ice-cold throughout the duration of a football game or evening party (once we can have those again!).

Before purchasing a new gadget, review how it operates and how easy it is to set up. Does it respond to voice controls or will you need to use a remote to program it? Is there a mounting system for the gadget or can you simply set it down on a smooth surface? If you plan on using the tech gadget outdoors, make sure it has a waterproof or weather-resistant outer coating.

The Best Tech Gadgets This Year

Price: $23.99

Slide this Slim & Sleek Bluetooth Tracker in your wallet and you’ll never lose it again. Can’t find your wallet? Simply use the associated app to determine the wallet’s location or to send a ring to the device so you can locate it by sound.

Price: $179.00

Add a layer of security to your home with this 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Door Lock. This handy tech device is easy to install and comes equipped with a 360-degree live fingerprint ID. There’s even storage for a mechanical key for emergencies.

Price: $174.95

If you’re considering giving scuba diving a try, you’ll want to pick up this Cressi Leonardo Underwater Diving Computer. It comes in 13 different colors and allows beginner divers to set air, nitrox and gauge modes with the touch of just one button.

Price: $429.00

This attractive Canon PowerShot Digital Camera is lightweight and compact enough to fit in a shirt pocket. It takes stunning images and is compatible with a variety of smartphones and tablets.

Price: $59.99

This third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker does much more than amplify your music. It has a built-in LED display that can tell the time and temperature, and it offers a timer feature for when you need to bake a tray of cookies.

Price: $34.97

Use this Outdoor Smart Power Strip to control up to four devices. It responds to voice commands and also comes with a remote control. While its waterproof exterior makes it a great choice for outdoor use, you can still use it indoors if you wish.

Price: $119.99

Create a party atmosphere out by your patio or pool with this set of Outdoor Speakers by Polk Audio. The speakers have a wide sound dispersion and a powerful base that will make you want to get up and dance. The speakers also have a one-click mounting system that allows you to place them either vertically or horizontally with just one hand.

Price: $79.99

Give your computer, smartphone or tablet a boost with this Logitech Bluetooth Wireless Speaker System. Not only will you enjoy a better gaming experience with these speakers, they’ll also enhance your movie marathons as well. Since the speakers are equipped with 3.5-millimeter and RCA inputs, you can use them with a DVD player, Wii or PlayStation.

Price: $67.99

Once you install this Samsung Speaker System, you’ll never again want to go back to watching sports, movies or television shows using just your TV speakers. The best part about this unit is that all you need to do is plug it in and pair it with your device to begin using it.

Price: $822.99

Beer-lovers will appreciate this EdgeStar Full-Size Kegerator and Keg Beer Cooler. It comes on casters that make it easy to move from one room to another and includes a drip tray to catch spills.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.