Best Stocking Stuffers 2020

Figuring out the best stocking stuffers to give out during the holidays can be a real head-scratcher. You don’t want to give your friends and family boring items, but you also don’t want to give your recipients items they’ll never use.

Back in the day, filling stockings sounds like it might have been easier. The tradition of hanging your stockings by the fireplace is said to have started with St. Nicholas. The real-life 4th-century bishop allegedly dropped money into the stockings of three poor sisters without dowries. Later, people filled stockings with oranges to represent the gold balls St. Nick left in other versions of this story. Too bad most of us don’t have huge amounts of gold to leave by the fireside today!

Instead, we shop for small, useful, fun and clever items — and here are some you can pick up for stocking stuffers this year. There’s a range of gift ideas for different ages and personalities. Baby on board, trying to pull the tinsel down from the tree? Check out the stocking stuffers for little ones. Angsty teen? Check. Does someone need pampering? Double-check. And some of the items will work for several people on your list.

Even better, the best stocking stuffers are under $20 and available on Amazon!

Best Stocking Stuffers

Price: $4.99

Christmas Fun Mad Libs will bring out the chuckles among the word whizzes and kid comedians in your life. The 48-page book allows for interactive family fun when you fill in the blanks to classic Christmas songs, poems and stories.

Price: $5.99

Kids will love this Melissa & Doug Scratch Art box, featuring a stack of 125 scratch-off rainbow notecards. Draw and write multi-hued messages and pictures on these little squares of creativity, which are about the size of a large Post-it note. They’d be a welcome stocking stuffer for the children in your life.

Price: $11.98

Everyone from a new driver to a seasoned cyclist can use this AstroAl Digital Tire Pressure Gauge. The portable device fits easily in your pocket or glove box (or stocking) and accurately measures your tire’s air. The gauge’s backlit display also helps when checking your tires in low light conditions.

Price: $6.99

Pretty much everyone can use lip balm, especially during the winter season. That makes this Naturistick Lip Balm Gift Set in vanilla, peppermint, green tea, mango and pomegranate flavors a great stocking stuffer. The lip balm is made from 100% beeswax and natural ingredients with no parabens or chemicals.

Price: $12.28

For the artist in your life, this collection of 40 water-based Crayola Fine Line Markers would pair well with a coloring book for a fun stocking stuffer set. With the popularity of adult coloring books these days, you could gift these to a range of ages.

Price: $19.91

Not just your ordinary winter hat, this Xikezan Bluetooth Beanie allows you to easily take calls and listen to music while out in chilly weather. The speakers are removable so you can wash the hat. Bonus: It comes in four colors and is sold with matching gloves.

Price: $6.94-$10.42

These Fisher-Price Rattle ‘n Rock Maracas have a gentle sound that won’t overstimulate your baby or irritate a caregiver when used over and over. The soft cloth on one end is great for babies to chew on and the entire instrument is the perfect size for a young one’s grip. Amazon has two exclusive color sets available along with the classic green and yellow pair.

Price: $4.38

These 24 WikkiStixs made of yarn covered in wax are packaged in a small plastic canister that fits nicely into a stocking. They’re the same popular bendable wax sticks restaurants hand out to entertain kids while they wait for their food. WikkiStixs are great for stimulating the imagination and perfect for on-the-go activities.

Price: $9.99

These two waterproof Letmy Tactical Flashlights are practical yet slick-looking. Each 3.6-inch, zoomable light has high, low and strobe modes, is made of aluminum and has a belt clip for take-anywhere ease. They’ll last for a full hour of continuous use.

Price: $8.98

The bedace Tweezers For Women set includes four different tweezer tip types you can use for eyebrows, fake eyelashes, nail detailing and more. They come with a small leather carrying case, too.

