Best Secret Santa Gifts 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Secret Santa gifts are a great way to celebrate the holidays when a large group is involved, as it makes Christmas more affordable. But how can you choose the best Secret Santa gifts to impress your co-workers, family and friends?

In a Secret Santa exchange, everyone buys just one present for one member of the group. With this type of arrangement, everyone gets a present, but the holiday is made less irritating and time-consuming for all.

Some Secret Santa gift exchanges allow the individual to pick the name of a co-worker out of a hat, while others simply require each Christmas party attendee to bring a gift to share. If you know who you’re buying for, you can go with a present geared toward that individual. Otherwise, you’ll need to shop for a more general, unisex present that works for everyone in your group.

The important thing to keep in mind when shopping for the perfect Secret Santa gift is that you want the gift to be unique and to look like you put some thought into it. So instead of going with a traditional silver tea kettle, opt for a glass teapot with an infuser. A travel mug with a cute saying would be more thoughtful than a plain colored mug. You get the idea.

Check with the person who organized the Secret Santa gift exchange to determine if there is a spending limit. Typically, organizers set the limit at a budget-friendly price that everyone can afford. Depending upon the group, the limit may be as low as $10 or as high as $50.

Best Secret Santa Gifts

Price: $11.49

Tea lovers will appreciate this Taylors of Harrogate Tea Variety Box, as it comes with 48 tea bags in six different flavors. Combinations like lemon and orange and green tea with jasmine are sure to tantalize the taste buds.

Price: $21.97

This Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle is an excellent gift for the workout enthusiast in your life. The bottle is portable for use at the gym or while running at the track. It allows users to naturally flavor their water with fresh fruits, like strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.

Price: $14.99

You’ll find this Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper comes in a variety of fun colors, including blue, orange, olive green, purple and aqua. The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe popper is easy to use and cooks up to 15 cups of popcorn in just 4 minutes.

Price: $14.99

Surprise your Secret Santa recipient with this Wine Accessories Gift Set by Friend of Vines. It arrives in an attractive box and all accessories are neatly stored inside a container that happens to be shaped just like a wine bottle.

Price: $19.99

A hot cup of tea is relaxing after a long day at work, which is why this Primula Black Tempo Glass Teapot makes for an excellent gift. It has a large 40-ounce capacity, a high-quality borosilicate glass construction and a stainless steel infuser. It comes with two tea flowers to get you started.

Price: $24.99

If you live in a colder climate, consider gifting the reversible Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Throw. It comes in 26 color choices in six different sizes, so you’re sure to find one that matches the style and needs of the friend or family member you’re shopping for.

Price: $25.00

Surprise the basketball star on your shopping list with this unique ceramic Max’Is Mug With a Hoop. The hoop on the mug really works, which means you’ll be able to toss mini marshmallows right into your cup of hot cocoa.

Price: $16.99

This Mydethun Moon Lamp is actually constructed from eco-friendly materials, so you can feel good about your purchase. With just a touch, users can illuminate the lamp with either a bright white light or a warm yellow light.

Price: $7.99

This EvZ Vintage Loose Leaf Journal is an excellent gift, as it can be used for multiple purposes. Keep a running grocery list, sketch a nature scene at your local park, write down your thoughts at the end of each day or store a few photos.

Price: $14.60

The SHLUK Travel Coffee Mug holds 20 ounces of your favorite liquid and says “Merry Christmas” while keeping warm drinks from cooling down and cold drinks from growing tepid. If you’re shopping for a different holiday, you can choose other sayings and colors as well.

Are you participating in a Secret Santa holiday gift exchange this year? If so, we hope you’ve been inspired.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.