Best Secret Santa gifts for women 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

The best secret Santa gifts for women will vary depending on who you are shopping for. Hopefully you are well-acquainted with your secret Santa, which will make shopping for her simpler. If not, however, there are a lot of excellent gifts that most women will appreciate. From cozy hats and socks to bath accessories to tea, the general consensus is that recipients love things that help them to relax.

When buying a gift for someone you don’t know very well, err on the side of generality. Avoid bath or body products with very strong scents, since you won’t know the preferences of the recipient. Similarly, steer clear of gourmet foods or beverages that have avant-garde flavors. Instead, stick to the basics — products that help people to feel good and that inspire joy.

If you know your secret Santa match very well, you can put a fun twist on your choice of gift. Incorporate her favorite color, special esoteric jokes or insider knowledge of how she spends her free time to ensure that the gift you choose is really appreciated. After all, the best secret Santa gifts for women are really those that bring joy to the recipient.

Best Secret Santa Gifts for Women

Price: $21.97

Drinking enough water is so important. Whether your secret Santa recipient is a health and fitness fan or just enjoys a tasty beverage throughout the day, the Brimma Leak Proof Fruit Infuser Water Bottle holds 32 ounces and offers the perfect way to sip deliciously.

Price: $13.99

The best secret Santa gift may be one that speaks to both a need and a preference of the recipient. The Wander Agio Womens Plaid Triangle Scarf features a beautiful plaid pattern and has a cashmere feel. It’s both a great fashion statement and an excellent way to cozy up during the winter time.

Price: $15.00

The C.C Unisex Cable Knit Winter Warm Anti-Slip Touchscreen Texting Gloves are a beautiful teal knit pair of gloves that allow wearers to use their smart phones without getting chilly fingers. Acrylic yarn and a faux suede palm are sure to keep hands comfortable all winter long.

Price: $19.99

The Funky Junque Ponytail Beanie features a unique hole at the top to allow for a ponytail or bun to escape. This is the perfect choice for those who hate bad hat hair during the winter time.

Price: $11.99

Looking for the best secret Santa gift? Your recipient may think the Dosoni Women’s Winter Snowflake Fleece Lining Knit Thick Warm Christmas Slipper Socks fit the bill. They’re stylish and extremely cozy, thanks to a thick fleece lining.

Price: $16.95

Ideal for Christmas secret Santa gifts and year-round gifting, the Bath Bomb Gift Set USA – 6 Vegan Essential Oil Natural Fun Fizzies Spa Kit uses all-natural oils and cocoa and shea butter to moisturize. This is a perfect way to give the gift of relaxation.

Price: $16.99

Whether your secret Santa giftee loves jewelry or essential oils, or both, this bracelet (Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet, Aromatherapy Bracelet Jewelry Stainless Steel Locket Leather Band with 8pcs Washable Refill Pads) is the perfect choice. It contains a diffuser locket with a beautiful tree design where she can put essential oils on a disposable pad.

Price: $30.00

The Tea Forte Lotus 20-Tea Sampler is the perfect gift for the tea lover. It contains 20 lotus tea bags for luxurious afternoon pick-me-ups.

Price: $29.58

Your secret Santa gift recipient will love the N Gil All Purpose Organizer Medium Utility Tote Bag. It is a great choice for stowing all her gear, and it features a fashionable arrow pattern on a black background.

Price: $21.98

This Christmas Scented Candles Gifts Set for Women features four holiday-themed candles that are perfect for your secret Santa gift. They are soy candles, so even a recipient with allergies or who prefers to keep an all-natural household should approve.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.