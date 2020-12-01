Best Secret Santa Gifts for Men 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you’re looking for inspiration regarding the best Secret Santa gifts for men, you’re in the right place!

Gift giving is at the heart of Christmas. It lets the recipient know you care and that you’re thinking about him. In some cases, it isn’t possible to purchase a present for every person in your family, office or social group. Instead, a Secret Santa exchange can be organized to keep things simple, yet fun.

Should you draw the name of a male friend, family member or colleague, you’ll want to consider the best Secret Santa gifts that are both appropriate and affordable.

Consider the individual’s interests. If he enjoys cooking or sports, you could gear your gift towards that. You could also consider factors such as his geographical location, the weather, and the office environment to pick out personalized gifts such as outerwear accessories or productivity items.

Some secret Santa gift exchanges are anonymous, so you may not know who is receiving your gift, only that they are of the male gender. In that case, you’ll want to stick with a generic gift, such as an insulated travel mug or similar item.

Before you begin shopping, you’ll want to check in with the host of your Secret Santa gift exchange to find if there is a price limit for the gift. Most groups set a limit that is affordable for all.

Best Secret Santa Gifts for Men

Price: $24.99

Surprise your Secret Santa with this Alpine Swiss Logan Bifold Wallet. It not only protects cards from identity theft, but it also wows with its genuine leather construction and a large number of pockets.

Price: $16.99

The Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat is available in more than 30 different color choices, including cobalt blue, bright orange, lime, brown, navy and heather gray. The fabric is also stretchable, so it should fit comfortably no matter what your head size.

Price: $14.90

The handyman on your Secret Santa list is sure to appreciate this Magnelex Magnetic Wristband. It’s made from heavy-duty polyester and has an adjustable hook-and-loop wrist strap that is designed to provide a perfect fit.

Price: $12.09

A sleek, smooth surface and a leakproof snap-seal lid make this Contigo Travel Mug stand out from the rest. Thanks to the special Thermalock double-wall stainless steel insulation, this mug is able to keep beverages hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 hours.

Price: $29.99

These AUKEY Wireless Headphones come in their own charging case and instantly pair with your electronic device the moment you take them out. They offer superior sound quality and 35 hours of playtime.

Price: $15.99

Preparing steak, burgers and corn on the cob is a cinch with this Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set. A complimentary grill glove is even included with the durable stainless steel tongs, spatula and fork.

Price: $16.99

Highly versatile, this two-pack of Binwo LED Tactical Flashlights can be used outdoors on a camping trip, kept in the car for emergencies or used indoors when the power goes out during a storm. The flashlights are waterproof and come with five different light modes.

Price: $22.97

In addition to Christmas, this ApronMen Grill Sergeant Apron is an excellent present for Father’s Day. The apron is made from soft cotton and is fully adjustable to fit men of all sizes. It comes in seven different colors and patterns, including black, blue, red and camo.

Price: $15.99

Keep your Secret Santa recipient warm with this set of FWPP Fingerless Gloves. The gloves are soft and warm even in below-freezing temperatures. Plus, they’re made with an anti-skid palm and thumb that’s perfect for holding a pair of skis or operating the steering wheel in your car.

Price: $13.59

This Energizer High-Powered LED Headlamp is both water-resistant and shatterproof. It has seven different light modes and batteries that last 35 hours before needing to be replaced.

What are you bringing to the Secret Santa gift exchange this year?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.