Best Santa Hat 2020

It’s the holidays and that means weighing your options on the “Ho-ho-ho”-est hat to befit your personal Santa Claus. You’re going to need the best Santa hat to make spirits bright this Christmas!

The Big Guy doesn’t have to debate which hat he’ll put on before heading out to hitch up the reindeer to his sleigh. But you do.

As you’re staring at several hundred different Santa hats on your Amazon results screen and don’t know which is the best Santa hat for you, we’ve got some suggestions that should help the shopping process go more smoothly. All options cost under $15 and will keep your head warm and toasty while you act on St. Nick’s behalf. Some are red, but some come in other festive colors and patterns.

Consider these factors when choosing your hat: Is it made well? Is it comfortable to wear? Is it the right size? How fast will it ship? Is it worth the cost? Do you want something that stands out, or do you prefer a more classic style? And are you getting one for yourself, or is your whole family going to wear them?

We’ve helped narrow down your Santa hat search with these picks that will ship from Amazon right to you in plenty of time for you to be the jolliest St. Nick on every Zoom call, home gathering or office party this season.

Best Santa Hat

Price: $8.99

The traditional B-Land Adult’s Santa Hat will fit men or women. It is lined with soft fabric to avoid itchiness and is hand-washable. Users say it’s well-made for the price and has thick faux fur to accent the red plush.

Price: $14.99

This four-pack of Aneco Plaid Santa Hats are made for that family holiday photo. Cozy and rustic, these caps are also on-trend with the plaid fad.

Price: $13.99

If you prefer a cozier look in your Santa hat, this Caistre Santa’s Hat is perfect. This slouchy, knitted chapeau is best suited to women, as it does run a little small.

Price: $7.32

A cap fit for Mrs. Claus, this Beistle Pink Velvet Santa Hat is a feminine take on the traditional accessory. The pink color runs towards a bold magenta.

Price: $8.99

The thick and soft RJVW Santa Hat for Adults has an extra furry white brim. You can also buy a 2-pack for $12.99 if you’re planning to twin with a loved one this season.

Price: $8.99

The Baloray Santa Hat stands out with its comfort liner so the cap won’t be ruining your merry vibe with scratchiness. Reviewers say the hat runs small on men so it might be best for women or teens.

Price: $7.98

SHareconn’s Santa Hat has a wide white brim and a big jaunty puff ball at the end. It’ll fit most average-sized adults, but may be too small for men with larger noggins.

Price: $9.99

Up the ante with this Huttoly Santa Hat With 8 LED Lights. You won’t even need a reindeer with his nose so bright if you’re sporting this one in the dark.

Price: Currently Unavailable

Santa’s Little Helper gets in on the dress-up fun with this Mud Pie Baby Santa Hat. The knitted red and white cap with large tassel pom-pom will fit a baby up to six months old.

Price: $7.99

This LessMo 4-Pack Christmas Hat set has a sparkly snowflake pattern on the red part of the cap. These will add a bit of glittering distinction to your Santa attire this year.

The best Santa hats get cuter and more varied every year. Happy shopping!

