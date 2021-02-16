Best Outdoor Floor Lamps For Your Patio 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

It’s never too early to start thinking of ways to spruce up your patio area. If you’re already dreaming about those warm summer evenings outside, then now is the time to begin browsing the best outdoor floor lamps for your patio.

Patio lighting is not only functional, it can also make a statement as an extension of your home’s style. Decorative lighting can breathe new life into a plain patio setup and make it one of the most beautiful and popular spots in your home when the weather is nice.

When setting up the best outdoor floor lamps for your patio, you don’t need to hire an electrician to install outdoor electric outlets. Many outdoor lamps run on solar power, so they charge up during the day when it’s light outside. Then, when the sun goes down, the lamps will automatically switch on to set a warm ambiance and help light the way for you and your guests.

The Best Outdoor Floor Lamps For Your Patio

Whether you’re looking for style, substance or the perfect combination of both, we have rounded up some of the best outdoor floor lamps to illuminate your patio. Many of these can also be used to light up your driveway or the walkway to your home.

Price: $69.99

This Grand Patio Resin Wicker Floor Lamp would make a stylish addition to any patio. The wicker lamp stands 30.7 inches tall and has 25 LED lights powered by one rechargeable AAA battery (included with purchase) that is recharged by solar power.

Price: $126.81

The Sterno Home Outdoor Solar Post Light has a wonderful retro vibe to it and makes quite a style statement. At 76 inches tall, this LED outdoor patio light runs on batteries that are rechargeable by solar power.

Price: $54.98

The Twinkle Star 50 Solar Path Lights come in a four-pack, which makes them a great value if you’re looking to light a pathway or illuminate your patio perimeter. Each solar-powered, rechargeable light shines a beam up to 16 feet long for maximum coverage.

Price: $23.99

The Kaixoxin Solar Lantern Lights can be set on the ground or hung up over the patio for a festive lantern look. The intricate design etched into the lamps casts floral and leaf patterns to give your patio a unique ambiance at night. Each lamp is solar-powered and the lights stay illuminated for up to 8 hours.

Sale price: $30.59

The Maggift Hanging Solar Lights offer a few options for patio lighting design. The handles on these lanterns allow them to be hung on railings, trees or pergolas. They could also be set on a table, railing or the ground to cast a pretty, geometric light pattern wherever you want it. The fact that the lights are solar-powered means installation is a cinch.

What type of lighting style would fit your patio decor?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.