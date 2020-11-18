Best Nativity 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

For those who celebrate, nothing says Christmas like displaying the scene of baby Jesus’ birth. A nativity set can be both a reminder of the “reason for the season” and an attractive piece of home decor. But with so many options for the best nativity set to choose for your home, it may be overwhelming to pick just one favorite.

From classic porcelain and rustic wood to childproof plastic and lawn blow-ups, there are some original, beautiful and whimsical nativity set options out there. You might just want to have one in every room of your house!

These sets are also known as creches, and legend says they originated with animal-loving St. Francis of Assisi back in the 13th century. He set up real animals in a cave and preached to local villagers.

While you likely don’t have space (or the right residential conditions) for a live animal set, you’ll want to pick a nativity made of high-quality materials that will stand out among your Christmas decorations. You may also want to consider the greenery or other decor that will surround the nativity, the space you have available to display it, and how compactly it’ll pack up when it comes time to put away the holiday ornaments.

Here’s a list of the best nativity scene sets you can find online this Christmas season.

The Best Nativity Sets

Price: $25

This adorable plastic toy nativity set is perfect for little ones. The Little People Christmas Story Nativity set includes a manger, stable, figures of Mary, Jesus, Joseph, the three wise men, animals, a cart and other scene pieces. Plus the angel figurine placed on top of the stable activates music and a light-up star.

Price: $25.99

If you want another kid-friendly option, the BibleToys Nativity Set includes 18 pieces. There are two angels, shepherds, animals, wise men and animals along with Jesus and his family. A mini storybook comes with the set too.

Price: $11.99

The lovely and compact Creative Co-op Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder is just 4.25 inches tall. The white ceramic gleams under candlelight and adds an elegant touch to your Christmas decor.

Price: $95.95

Acclaimed tableware manufacturer Lenox also makes high-quality figurine sets like this Lenox Holiday 7-Piece Mini Nativity Set. The ivory porcelain nativity includes Mary, Joseph, the infant Jesus, an angel and the three wise men. The 4-inch figures are accented with 24-karat gold and a green and red holly leaf pattern.

Price: $85

This 6-piece hand-painted Willow Tree Nativity from artist Susan Lordi is timeless and peaceful. The cream, white and brown hand-painted resin figures, 9.5 inches tall and under, are cast from Lordi’s original carved sculptures. You can also add on to the set with other figures, stands and backdrops.

Price: $104.17

Looking for a lawn Nativity? This inflatable Gemmy Christmas Nativity Scene will certainly stand out in front of your home. The LED lights for nighttime visibility and fan for quick setup are included, so all you have to do is plug the nativity scene in and watch it rise up.

Price: $39.99

This 8-inch by 4-inch by 7-inch San Francisco Music Box Company Nativity Stable plays “Oh Holy Night,” “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” It’s made of durable resin and elegantly painted for a traditional depiction of the family. An angel overhead bears a banner with the words “Oh Come Let Us Adore Him.”

Price: $55.84

This cleverly cute Roman Store Holy Family Three Kings and Shepherd Nativity Nesting Dolls Set stacks the three magi in one nesting doll. Jesus and Mary nest in a Joseph figurine, and a donkey and bull fit inside the larger shepherd with sheep figure. Kids big and small will find this wood-like resin nativity a wonderful addition to their Christmas decorations.

Price: $74.10

The Kurt Adler Porcelain Delft Blue Nativity Set includes 11 detailed porcelain figurines in the white and blue earthenware style of the famed Delft, Holland, workshops. The set includes three wise men, Jesus and family, two camels, two sheep, and an angel.

Price: $299.99

The adorable 11-piece Precious Moments Nativity Figurine with Creche will be a collector’s item and family heirloom for years to come. Hand-painted and made of “fine bisque porcelain and cold-cast resin,” you know this will be a quality set.

Which will you choose to set your Christmas scene?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.