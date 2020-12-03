Best men’s gifts for Christmas 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

You’ve made your holiday shopping list. You’ve checked it twice. And you’re still stumped on what to buy for the guys in your life, whether you’re shopping for your husband, dad, brother or a friend. Here to help like holiday elves, we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s gifts for Christmas, all of which are available online so you don’t have to step foot in a busy mall or store this holiday season.

As you’re shopping for gifts, consider his hobbies and how he likes to spend down-time on the weekends or after work. Does he enjoy cooking? DIY projects? Spending in the great outdoors? The very best men’s gifts for Christmas aren’t just thoughtful, but they also come with a “wow” factor, like a tech gadget, innovative tool or outdoor gear that can make life easier or help him better enjoy his hobbies.

The gifts on this list come at various price points, starting at $15.99, but nothing costs more than $80. No need to guess sizes, either. Shop from this list of best men’s gifts for Christmas and you can find stocking stuffers as well as presents to wrap and put under the tree.

Best Men’s Gifts for Christmas

Price: $39.99

Give the gift of unlimited massages with this Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow that can also work on the back and feet. A heating function helps soothe achy muscles.

Price: $19.99

The perfect addition to a toolbox, this RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool with LED Lights has a powerful magnetic head that can pick up nuts, bolts and screws. It also has bright LED lights to help illuminate dark, hard-to-reach spots.

Price: $15.99

This tool is perfect for anyone who loves DIY home improvement, carpentry and auto repair projects. The RAK Universal Socket Multi-Function Adapter Set for power drills and ratchet wrenches instantly adjusts to grip hex nuts, hooks, eye and lag screws, and bolt heads.

Price: $18.20

Designed for men with sensitive skin, the products in this NIVEA Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set are made with natural, soothing ingredients. The kit comes with a post-shave balm, shaving gel, face wash, protective lotion and body wash.

Price: $49.99

Perfect for the grill master on your list, this Smokehouse Ultimate Grilling Spice Set comes with a set of 20 spices. The set includes classics like garlic salt and thyme, but other spices include lime chipotle spice rub and a Memphis spice rub.

Price: $42.80

The perfect addition for a nightstand or your home’s drop zone, this TESLYAR Natural Walnut Wood Docking Station can help keep everything organized. It has hooks for keys, a charging station for phones, a slot for a wallet, a tray for loose change and holders designed for glasses and watches.

Price: $39.97

Plug the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner into the car’s lighter port and use the 16-foot power cord to vacuum up any messes. The wet and dry mini vacuum can clean up dirt, dust, mud, food crumbs and even tougher messes, like spilled soda or pet hair. An extension tube comes included to help get to hard-to-reach crevices.

Price: $69.99

With three neckties, three pocket squares, four tie clips and four sets of cuff links, everything in this Premium Men’s Gift Tie Set coordinates nicely.

Price: $79.99

Pop in these wireless Echo Buds and stream music, listen to a book from Audible or make a phone call. These ear buds use Bose Active Noise Reduction technology to filter out some of the background noise and give you a more crisp sound.

Price: $52.99

Built for two, this G4Free Large Camping Hammock With Mosquito Net lets him relax in the great outdoors without worry about itchy bug bites. It can easily convert to a normal hammock by unzipping the net.

