Best kitchen gifts 2020

Making your holiday gift list and checking it twice? Don’t miss out on some of the best kitchen gifts for the foodie in your life.

Putting together the perfect kitchen takes time and a lot of thought. The holiday season is a great time to add to any cook’s arsenal of tools to make baking and cooking a little easier. Picking up some of these best kitchen gifts will help make those traditional dishes, cookies and meals even better.

From the trendy programmable Instant Pot getting meals on the table with ease to coffee makers and espresso/cappuccino machines that take your morning mug to the next level, there is something for every level of cook in our rundown of this year’s best kitchen gifts.

The best part about this best kitchen gifts collection is you can find them online. There’s no need to wait in line, brave the weather or get up early on Black Friday. All of them are just a click away and can be sent anywhere Amazon delivers.

So, get out your shopping list (and take notes for your own wish list!) and prepare to find some amazing holiday shopping inspiration.

Best Kitchen Gifts

Blend up that frozen fruit, ice or whatever else you need to make the perfect frozen drink or smoothie with this Ninja Professional 72-ounce blender. This year’s egg nog or holiday drinks might just be the best yet!

Winter months mean making big batches of soups, stews and other comfort foods. This Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker comes in an 8-quart size to make all of your favorites, along with other features such as a slow cooker, sterilizer, rice cooker, steamer and more.

The Sonya Shabu Shabu Hot Pot with Divider allows cooks to prepare multiple items at one time with convenience and ease. Its 360-degree heating surface allows for even heating of whatever you’re preparing.

You can buy your meats and frozen veggies in bulk without worry when you have the Midea 7.0 Cubic Foot Chest Freezer. The adjustable thermostat keeps the freezer between -12 to -28 F for safe storage of ice cream and any frozen food.

Sometimes, the classics are still a great choice. The Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker has an auto-pause feature to stop brewing if you decide you need to pour a cup before the whole pot is finished.

These colorful COZILIFE Silicone Egg Poaching Cups with Ring Standers will help make the perfect poached eggs either on the stovetop or in the microwave. They stand in a pan of boiling water and keep the eggs protected from the water’s rolling action.

Forget about going to Starbucks for a fancy cup of cappuccino or espresso. The Sowtech Espresso Machine 3.5 Bar 4 Cup Espresso Maker lets you brew your own hot beverage like a professional barista.

Making healthy meals will be a whole lot easier thanks to the Black+Decker 16-Cup Cooked, 8-Cup Uncooked Rice Cooker and Food Steamer. This cooker includes a steamer basket, a nonstick cooking bowl that is dishwasher safe, and a two-heat setting that switches to warming mode when all the moisture in the bowl is absorbed.

Reduce your use of disposable drinking water bottles and stay hydrated with the Avalon A5 Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser. Just fill the tank with water and the dual filtration system and temperature control will give you cold, cool or hot water whenever you need it.

The Etekcity Non-Contact Digital Laser Thermometer is a handy gadget to have in the kitchen. It accurately measures temperates from -58 to 716 F without requiring surface contact. This is perfect for measuring temperatures on griddle surfaces, grills, fire pits, ovens and more to ensure ideal cooking conditions.

