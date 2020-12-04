Best kitchen gadgets 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

The best kitchen gadgets make your life easier, and frankly, more fun. Chances are you spend a great deal of time in the kitchen preparing meals with love for your family. After all, sitting around the dining table together is a great way to connect after a long day at work or school. If meal prep is quick and easy, everyone will happily join in.

Fortunately, the world is full of creative inventors who have come up with some pretty awesome gadgets to reduce the amount of time you spend prepping and cooking dishes. This frees up time to socialize with family and friends.

As you shop for the best kitchen gadgets for your home, consider where you need the most help. There are devices that make quick work of chopping up herbs, as well as tabletop machines that turn your dough into pasta. Perhaps you’re looking for a way to cook a sauce at a more consistent temperature. In that case, you’ll find an immersion circulator is a good buy.

Storage is just as important as food prep, so you’ll also want to review a few kitchen gadgets in this category. A dehumidifier placed in your pantry, for example, will keep your dry ingredients fresh and safe from spoiling. A thermal carafe prevents beverages from changing temperature. That way you don’t waste coffee when it gets cold or iced tea when it gets warm.

Best Kitchen Gadgets

Price: $14.97

Keep the food in your pantry fresh with this Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier. It’s cordless, non-toxic and portable. The unit uses silica gel beads to draw the moisture out of the air, which helps keep your food from spoiling.

Price: $15.90

This Microwave Popcorn Popper from Salbree allows you to pop and eat your popcorn in the same bowl. The bowl is made from silicone and collapses for easy storage. You’ll even have a choice between 18 different colors.

Price: $19.99

When hosting a dinner party, you’ll want to have this Secura Electric Wine Opener on hand. It’s constructed from a durable stainless steel and can open 30 wine bottles with just one charge.

Price: $79.99

Consistent cooking is what you’ll get with this Instant Accu Sous Vide Immersion Circulator. This handy kitchen gadget has an easy-to-read LCD display, so you can keep an eye on your dish, as well as touchscreen digital controls, which allow you to make adjustments as needed.

Price: $13.54

If you enjoy preparing food from scratch, you’ll want to add this RSVP International Stainless Steel 5 Blade Herb Scissors to your utensils drawer. It cuts through herbs in seconds, comes with a non-slip handle and has a protective cover for safety.

Price: $19.99

With this Original Clack Egg Opener by TAKE 2 Germany, you can skip the mess and get right to enjoying your delicious eggs. The device works with every size eggs and can even be used to crack duck and goose eggs.

Price: $9.00

Whether you’re preparing a sauce for your pasta or an omelet for breakfast, this Mini French Coil Whisk by Mrs. Anderson’s Baking is a must-have tool. Lumps are no match for this stainless steel whisk, which comes with a loop for easy hanging.

Price: $25.97

Turn your vegetables into a healthy pasta with this Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer. Beets, carrots, zucchini and potatoes are just a few of the vegetables that can be transformed using this time-saving kitchen gadget.

Price: $26.85

Whether you’re serving a hot or cold beverage, this Cresimo Stainless Steel Thermal Coffee Carafe will keep the liquid an ideal temperature. The carafe has a 2-liter capacity and is outfitted with a user-friendly handle that allows for one-hand pouring.

Price: $52.55

Traditional lasagna, fettuccine and spaghetti are no problem for this Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine. The unit has 10 thickness settings, so you can get your pasta just right. The parts are also easily wiped clean with a dry brush or cloth.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.