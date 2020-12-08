Best Home Workout Equipment 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

When exercising, you want to use the best home workout equipment available.

Getting to the gym on a regular basis isn’t always possible. Since exercise is an important part of staying healthy and strong, you’ll want to set up a space in your home where you can quickly squeeze in a daily workout. Consider the size of the space as you shop for the best home workout equipment.

Larger spaces are ideal for workout benches and exercise cages. These machines are often able to provide a full-body workout. You’ll be able to work on your upper body one day and your lower body the next.

Consider a portable exercise mat if you plan on doing a lot of stretching, floor routines or Pilates workouts. These mats are lightweight and can be moved outdoors when the weather is nice. They are best for smaller homes and apartments. Just make sure the mat is textured to prevent accidental slips and falls.

Add a few accessories to your home workout equipment collection to make it complete. A workout bar can be placed in a doorway and used for pull-ups and chin-ups, while an exercise ball is best for increased balance and muscle strength. A pair of ankle weights provides increased resistance, and an ankle brace offers added support.

Ultimately, the best workout equipment is what works the best for you, So, make sure you have what you need to meet your fitness goals, whether that means getting stronger, gaining mobility and flexibility, or losing weight.

Price: $26.66

It takes just seconds to install this Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar on any door 24-32 inches wide. The bar supports up to 300 pounds and can be used to complete push-ups, pull-ups, chin-ups, dips and crunches.

Price: $23.99

Whether you prefer to stretch before a workout or you enjoy taking part in an online Pilates class, you’ll want to have this Gaiam Yoga Mat in your possession. It has a textured non-slip surface and comes in a choice of 30 different colors and patterns.

Price: $217.94 and up (third-party sellers)

When you can’t make it to the gym, this Weider Ultimate Body Works exercise machine offers a great way to squeeze in a full-body workout. It’s outfitted with a cable-and-pulley system, as well as an adjustable stand that allows you to increase the incline of the bench for a more intense workout.

Price: $29.99

Not only does this Timex Women’s Ironman Watch have a countdown timer and an alarm, but it also doubles as a stopwatch. It’s even water-resistant to 330 feet, so you can clock your laps around the pool.

Price: $22.97

Runners, athletes and other exercise enthusiasts will love the PowerLix Ankle Brace. It offers excellent ankle support without restricting your range of motion. The brace also eases swelling, reduces foot pain and maintains joint stability.

Price: $21.97

This anti-burst, anti-slip URBNFit Exercise Ball comes in 10 fun colors, including blue, teal, red, purple, pink and yellow. You can use it for a variety of yoga, Pilates and stretching exercises; it can help take your workout to the next level.

Price: $789.00

The heavy-duty Fitness Reality Commercial Olympic Power Cage has a steel frame construction and pre-drilled holes for bolting the cage to the floor. The adjustability and high weight capacity of this unit make it a great choice for any home that has the available space. If you want to build strength in your upper body, this one’s for you.

Price: $99.00 and up (third-party sellers)

You’ll find these Teeter EZ-Up Gravity Boots help you make the most of ab-toning exercises like sit-ups, crunches and squats — without the need for compression. They also work well with pre- and post-workout routines. The boots are lightweight and durable and can be adjusted for a customized fit. You can even use them with an inversion table if you purchase a separate adapter kit.

Price: $99.99

Adjusting the intensity of your aerobic step workout is a breeze with this Aerobic Platform by The Step, as all you need to do is add risers (this unit comes with four, but you can purchase more separately). The platform accommodates up to 350 pounds. Both platform and risers have four rubber feet to keep the step firmly planted on the ground without scratching up your floors.

