Best Gadgets 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

What would we do without gadgets? The best gadgets improve upon a particular task by making it easier to complete or speeding up the time it takes to finish the task.

You’ll find a host of gadgets that are designed specifically for use in the kitchen because food prep can often be time-consuming.

When shopping for the best gadgets for your home, consider your personal needs. Do you find that your coffee or tea gets cold too quickly? If so, an insulated mug would be a good buy. Is space an issue in your house? You can reduce the need for multiple cooking devices by opting for an air fryer or an electric skillet that can be used to prepare food in a variety of different ways.

Gadgets also make excellent gifts for birthdays, holidays, weddings and more. Check out our picks for the best gadgets you can buy this year.

The Best Gadgets To Make Kitchen Tasks More Enjoyable

Price: $85.98

With this COSORI Air Fryer Max XL, you’ll be able to whip together everything from french fries to chicken to a chocolate lava cake. This model even comes with 11 presets, so you don’t have to worry about doing the math.

Price: $14.99

This Dash Machine Mini Waffle Maker is much more than a simple waffle press. Home chefs can use it to create mouth-watering paninis, tasty hashbrowns and gooey grilled cheeses. A recipe book is included with your purchase for inspiration.

Price: $85.99

“Durable” is the best word to describe this Waring Pro Professional Ice Crusher. It’s constructed from stainless steel, which won’t rust or corrode over time. The machine has a 12-cup capacity and can crush up to 30 pounds of ice in an hour.

Price: $19.95

Manual can openers require some strength and can often be confusing to operate. This Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener makes quick work of opening cans, so you can get right to cooking. It comes in a variety of colors, including black, silver, stainless steel and white.

Price: $16.95

Whether you enjoy an ice-cold glass of lemonade or a steaming hot cup of tea, these JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses will keep beverages at the perfect temperature. Because the mugs are made using a heat-resistant borosilicate glass, they are safe to put in the dishwasher, oven, freezer and microwave.

Price: $29.95

Clean your greens in seconds with this handy OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner. The gadget’s bowl can even be used for serving, while the basket doubles as a colander.

Price: $22.87

Skip the added cost of paper filters and opt for this Pour Over Coffee Maker by Coffee Gator instead. The pour-over coffee method is known for producing the most flavorful cup of coffee imaginable. This model offers a BPA-free carafe and a premium stainless steel mesh filter with cool-touch grip.

Price: $34.99

If you’re searching for a multi-functional gadget that makes it easier to cook a meal for your family, this BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Skillet is the answer. It has a natural ceramic non-stick coating and can fry, saute, roast and steam your food.

Price: $22.99

Toast isn’t the only thing you can prepare in this AmazonBasics 2-Slice Toaster. The extra-wide slots make it perfect for bagels, biscuits and English muffins. With six shade settings, you’re sure to get just the right amount of browning.

Price: $12.99

Having a chicken coop on your property means always having fresh eggs on hand for a healthy breakfast. You’ll need a way to collect those eggs though, which is where this LITTLE GIANT Egg Basket comes in. It’s made from a heavy-duty coated wire that won’t corrode or come apart during transport.

