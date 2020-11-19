Best Elf on the Shelf 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Elf on the Shelf franchise first rose to popularity after the 2005 publication of the children’s book of the same name. The story, which is told in rhyme, recounts the tale of the elves who help Santa Claus to know which children are naughty or nice. According to the book, these assistants travel to the homes of kids all over the world just after Thanksgiving. The book comes with a toy elf for families to enjoy during the holiday season.

The best Elf on the Shelf for you is the one that speaks to your family’s story. Products (the elves themselves) vary in appearance and backstory, and you should choose one that will excite your little ones each Christmas, all while encouraging them to behave well and treat others with kindness. For parents, this is one of the selling points of the elves: By putting the toys on display at home, they indicate to children that Santa is watching and will know whether they are deserving of holiday gifts.

When deciding which is the best Elf on the Shelf for you, you should think also about the games you have planned for the toy. Many families move their elves around each night and place them in comical settings for kids to find each morning. Larger families might prefer to have multiple elves, too, so that each child has their own special messenger to Santa.

Best Elf on the Shelf Pets And Accessories

Price: $29.84

This Elf on the Shelf : A Christmas Tradition Blue-Eyed Boy Light Tone Scout Elf is a fabulous choice for big kids and little kids alike. Accompanied by the classic book of the same name, the Elf on the Shelf acts as a Scout for Santa and will tell who is naughty or nice.

Price: $12.50

The Elf on the Shelf Plushee Pal is a cozy friend for your children to cuddle up with all holiday season long. It’s 19 inches long and so incredibly soft.

Price: $9.95

This Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Plum Party Dress costume is the perfect addition to your holiday gatherings. Featuring a sequined bodice and tulle skirt, the elf’s dress is sure to sparkle and shine all season long.

Price: $9.95

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Soaring Snowflake Set allows you to outfit your favorite Scout elf with a scarf and holiday-themed toboggan. Add to the fun of the season with this joyful play set.

Price: $16.95

This Elf On The Shelf Claus Couture Frosted Fishing Hut just might be the best Elf on the Shelf accessory for you, particularly if your famly enjoys fishing. Treat your friendly Scout elf to a fishing pole, warming hut and a fish. The elf can even wear a hat and vest to stay cozy.

Price: $19.99

When you buy the Elf on the Shelf Party Pair Skirt Set, you get two festive outfits that will fit your favorite Scout dolls. One of the skirts is green with gold accents, and the other is white with red accents and a green sash.

Price: $14.95

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Totally Tubular Snow Set allows you to dress your holiday elf in a snowy blue scarf and cozy earmuffs so they are ready for the winter chill. This outfit will help your little friend get back to the North Pole to report to Santa in comfort.

Price: $14.95

When you buy the Elf on the Shelf Sweater Set for your Scout elf, they will be the talk of the town and the life of the holiday party. The sweater can be decorated in five different ways, thanks to the included decals.

Price: $25.30

This Elf Pets A Reindeer Tradition plush toy and storybook makes the perfect addition to your Elf on the Shelf story. The reindeer is much beloved by children and your Scout elf alike. It’s the perfect way to start new traditions.

Price: $14.95

The Elf Pets Christmas Cabin Playset is a fun-filled addition to your Elf on the Shelf family fun. The kit includes the play set, which is the perfect place for your elves’ pets to live, and a variety of accessories, like food and water dishes, decorations, stickers and a banner.

