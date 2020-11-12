Best Early Black Friday Deals 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Savvy shoppers won’t want to miss the best early Black Friday deals.

Historically, Black Friday used to be a one-day shopping extravaganza on the day after Thanksgiving. You’d set your alarm for an ungodly hour in the morning to secure the doorbuster deals (if you could get past the swarms of people crowding the entrance.)

Black Friday then started spilling over into Thanksgiving Day, as stores saw opportunities to get customers in the store for discounts after they enjoyed their holiday feast. This year, that will change as many stores will stay closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Best Early Black Friday Deals

For 2020, retailers knew they would have to redefine holiday shopping, including the tradition of Black Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a great deal of uncertainty for shoppers and retailers.

While many stores will be open on Black Friday (check your local stores’ hours), most retailers know many customers will want to settle into their couch and do their shopping. In fact, about 60% of people surveyed by Deloitte said they prefer online shopping to go to a physical store during the holiday season.

To attract these online shoppers, retailers have kicked off early Black Friday savings events, both online and in their stores. The typical collection of big-ticket sale items such as TVs, video games, smartphones, laptops, toys, and more are still the highlight of these events. But now, shoppers can get earlier access to the deals.

Here is a rundown of some of the best early Black Friday deals available right now.

Popular Early Black Friday Deals

Sale price: $1,898

This Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility has all the bells and whistles you need to make any room the entertainment hub of your home.

Price: $149.95

The Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker is one of the latest products from the makers of the popular pressure cookers. This 8-quart slow cooker does NOT have pressure cooking capability. However, it does have the trendy sous vide feature, along with functions to bake, sear, steam, roast, make rice or yogurt, and more.



Sale price $485.99

The Shark IQ Robot Self Empty XL comes with IQ navigation for easy vacuum maneuverability around the home. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll, Wi-Fi capability, and can work with Alexa for verbal commands.

Price: $349

Kick back and enjoy your favorite tunes with these Bose QuietComfort35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones. They provide noise-canceling for a great listening experience, as well as voice-activated capabilities with a link to Amazon’s Alexa.

Sale price: $39.99

The Echo Dot Bundle with Amazon Smart Plug is a great starter kit for making your house a smart home. This kit comes with the Echo Dot speaker, as well as a plug that will add Alexa voice control to any outlet.

Sale price: $128.98

Make someone’s holiday season bright with this great early Black Friday deal on Apple AirPods and Wired Charging Case. The AirPods connect seamlessly with all Apple products, have quick access to Siri, and automatically turn on and connect when removed from the charging case.

Price: $349.21 (used) to $692.98 (new, express shipping)

Tired of looking at a small screen for your laptop or desktop computer? Pick up a Samsung 28-in. 4K Desktop LED Monitor to make your screen big, bright, and easy-to-see.

Price: $499

Tech geeks will love the DJI Mavid Mini Combo Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV. This little drone packs in a lot of features including two 7K HD video cameras and a 3-axis motorized gimbal to keep those cameras steady during flight. It also can take still images in 12 megapixels.

Price: $399.95

Remember the days of carrying around a boombox to play your favorite tunes? Now, the JBL Boombox takes scales it down into the 21st century. This powerful boombox is a Bluetooth speaker for easy portability and is waterproof so you can bring it just about anywhere.

Sale price: $89.39

Give your favorite gamer an edge with the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse. IT has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which gives players a high degree of movement sensitivity during gameplay. It also has three interchangeable side plates with 2, 7, and 12-button configurations.

Where are you shopping to find the best early Black Friday deals?

