Best Dog Christmas Sweater 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you’re looking for the best dog Christmas sweater for your pet this holiday season, you’ll find that there is no shortage of styles. From snowman motifs to classic red and green knitted looks, there’s a dog Christmas sweater for every dog personality out there.

However, before shopping for dog Christmas sweaters, you will want to measure your pup first to ensure a proper fit, as there are no standard clothing sizes when it comes to dogs. For example, a 20-pound dachshund can be a size small in one sweater and a large in another, so it’s best to use your dog’s measurements to determine the sizing when shopping for pet clothes.

Per the American Kennel Club’s guidelines, the best way to do this is to use a tape measure to measure your dog’s back length, chest girth and neck girth. With those three measurements, you should be able to order any dog sweater with confidence that it will fit your pet.

Once you have your dog’s measurements on hand, you’ll want to take a look at some of the best dog Christmas sweaters we’ve found. Whether for an Instagram snap or to add a little holiday cheer to your routine, these sweaters are bound to make your dog look adorably festive.

The Best Dog Christmas Sweaters For 2020

Price: $16.99

Christmas dog sweaters don’t get much more festive than this classic knit Blueberry Pet Vintage Christmas Sweater. Available in a range of sizes, it features a reindeer and snowflake pattern and has a leash hole on the back.

Price: $11.98

For a simple and sweet Christmas sweater for your dog, look no further than this Lanyar Dog Reindeer Holiday Pet Clothes Sweater that sports a classic red reindeer theme. It comes in sizes for both small and XX-large dogs.

Price: $20.39

Instead of a sweater, you can go all out and dress your dog in their very own set of Christmas pajamas, like these red, white, and green PUPTECK Dog Pajamas Winter Clothes with Elk Design, which will keep your dog super-cozy all Christmas long.

Price: $14.99

Turn your small dog into a reindeer with this acrylic sweater that features reindeer antlers on the hood. As a bonus, the Kyeese Dog Sweater Hoodie is also machine-washable.

Price: $13.99

For a dog sweater that avoids the obvious red and green colors of other Christmas knits, this navy blue argyle HOMIMP Argyle Dog Sweater is a great choice. It’s machine-washable, lightweight and sports a winter-themed snowflake pattern.

Price: $14.99

Designed for small dogs up to 15 pounds in weight, this adorable pet outfit is a Christmas sweater and dress in one. The Kyeese Dogs Sweaters with Buffalo CheckTurtleneck features a Scottish plaid trim beneath the acrylic sweater and a matching plaid bow on the back.

Price: $18.99

This red KOOLTAIL Plaid Dog Hoodie doesn’t just look festive; it’s also made of a thick cotton-poly blend fabric to keep your pup warm while they wear it. Best of all, it’s available in sizes from extra-small to XX-large to suit a variety of dog breeds.

Price: $13.99

All kinds of dogs will look adorable in the NACOCO Dog Snowman Sweater. Available in a range of sizes, this snowman-themed sweater can be worn all winter long and is made of super-cozy acrylic material.

Price: $13.90

Featuring a cartoon reindeer that’s (almost) as cute as your dog, this BOBIBI Reindeer Christmas Dog Sweater is sure to turn heads every time your pet wears it. It’s available in sizes from extra-small to XX-large.

Price: $11.99

This extra-small turtleneck-style ZIFEIPET Dog Christmas Sweater features reindeer and snowflake patterns. It’s also made of cozy but breathable acrylic yarn to keep your pup warm.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.