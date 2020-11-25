Best Dog Christmas Presents 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Dogs are a part of the family, so it makes sense that you want to include them in Christmas traditions by featuring them front and center in your holiday photos and, of course, by stuffing a stocking with their favorite toys and treats. This holiday season, you can find the best dog Christmas presents online for your very good boy or girl.

A survey found that a majority of dog owners — 78% of them — buy presents for their pets during the holiday season. Despite the begging and the barking, your pet surely deserves a spot on the “Nice List” this year.

While you shop for the best dog Christmas presents for your own pup, you may also have some other dogs in your extended family or circle of friends that you’d like to buy gifts for this holiday season. When you’re shopping for a pup, keep their play style in mind. Are they aggressive chewers who need extra-durable bones? Do they prefer tasty treats over toys? Do they go nuts over a squeaker?

From adorable squeaky toys to bison-flavored treats to an ergonomic plush bed, here’s a round-up of the best dog Christmas presents for the 2020 holiday season.

The Best Dog Christmas Presents

Price: $14.80

These Greenies Fresh Natural Dental Dog Treats are tasty treats your dog will enjoy. And as dental treats, they also fight plaque and tartar and lead to fresher breath, which makes them a gift for the dog’s owner, too.

Price: $19.99

Squirrel! Tuck the half-dozen squeaky squirrels into this plush log, toss it and watch as your dog’s hunting instincts kick in. The Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy is like a hide-and-seek game for dogs.

Price: $11.59

If normal bones don’t stand a chance against your dog’s powerful chompers, try this Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy that’s designed for superchewers and can last for weeks. It’s infused with bacon flavors and the wishbone shape makes it easy for your dog to grip.

Price: $29.99

Lined with ultra-plush faux fur, your pet will want to nuzzle into the Furhaven Pet Plush Orthopedic Sofa for a nice nap. Orthopedic foam helps cushion pressure points and fluff-filled bolsters provide support for your dog’s neck, back, hip and joints.

Price: $9.99

If your dog is known to rip the stuffing out of toys, try this ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy. These three woodland creatures have high-quality squeakers, without the mess of stuffing.

Price: $4.27

Take a stroll down memory lane: This Multipet Gumby Toy is a plush recreation of the iconic clay animation character made popular in the 1950s. It comes with a squeaker.

Price: $8.28

Toss your dog a bone in between teeth-brushing sessions. This Pet Qwerks BarkBone Stick For Aggressive Chewers is flavored with mint to freshen your pup’s breath.

Price: $4.99

Your dog is accustomed to chicken- or bacon-flavored treats. Go wild with a bison chew. This Nylabone Healthy Edibles Wild Natural Long Lasting Bison Dog Chew Treat is made with natural ingredients and is formulated so your dog can easily digest it.

Price: $20.98

Keep puppies busy with this 14-pack of Dog Chew Toys for Puppies Teething. The value variety pack comes with nine cotton tug rope dog toys, a treat ball, a rubber dog toothbrush stick, a banana dog toy, rubber bone and a Frisbee.

Price: $7.57

The Pet Qwerks Talking Babble Ball Interactive Pet Toy growls and talks to your pet. It’s loaded with more than 20 wisecracks and sounds to keep your dog engaged.

Which one of these treats or toys will you pick for your pup this holiday season?

