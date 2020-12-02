Best Dad Christmas Gifts 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Show your dad how much you love and appreciate him with a thoughtful Christmas gift. Your dad works hard all year, so what better way to thank him and let him know you’re thinking of him then with the best Christmas gift for dads.

While ties and socks are nice, consider opting for a present that matches your dad’s hobbies or interests. Does he love to grill? If so, how about a few tools to help him prepare a barbecue feast for the family. Perhaps your dad loves to watch football on Sundays. In that case, why not go with a warm blanket or a pillow with the logo of his favorite team on the front.

Sometimes, the best Christmas gifts for dads are the ones that make their busy lives easier. An insulated travel mug is perfect for work commutes, while a small multitool that is easily accessible can make fixing loose screws or opening a bottle a breeze.

Personal care kits make for a great Christmas gift for your dad, too. There are shaving kits, hair trimmers and beard care kits that include everything your dad needs to look his best. These kits are also typically more budget-friendly, since you’re buying multiple items together versus separately.

Best Dad Christmas Gifts This Year

Price: $29.98

Your dad’s coffee will stay nice and hot on the way to work with this Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler. The tumbler is BPA-free, dishwasher safe and available in seven attractive colors.

Price: $42.99

Keep your dad warm while he relaxes in front of the television by gifting him with this hilarious mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket. The blanket is made from a high-quality flannel that is soft, lint-free and designed to look like a delicious burrito.

Price: $59.90

Chances are your dad grew up watching “A Christmas Story.” Bring back his childhood nostalgia with this Christmas Story 20-inch Leg Lamp, which looks like a smaller version of the controversial lamp from the movie.

Price: $25

Shakes and smoothies are kept nice and cold in this VIDEO BEAST 30-ounce Black Tumbler by Greens Steel. The tumbler comes with two metal straws, a spill-proof lid and a straw brush. Since it comes in 17 different colors, you’ll have no problem purchasing it in your dad’s favorite hue.

Price: $23.41

If your dad sports a beard, this Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit by XIKEZAN is an excellent buy. Not only is it affordable, but it comes with a host of products that are made using all-natural ingredients, including beard conditioner, balm and shampoo. You’ll even get a beard care e-book, a brush, a comb and a storage bag.

Price: $27.99

One of the best ways to your dad’s heart is through his stomach. This Oh! Nuts Holiday Gift Basket is sure to please. The basket comes with seven different high-quality grade nuts that are fresh and flavorful.

Price $12.99

Does your dad have a love of all things barbecue? If so, you’ll find this pair of Pulled Pork Shredder Claws by Cave Tools makes for an excellent Christmas gift. In addition to shredding meat in seconds, the claws are also useful when carving and handling a variety of meats.

Price: $13.99

This Wallet Ninja Multitool is a great stocking stuffer for dads. It takes the place of 18 different tools and fits right in one of the credit card slots in your wallet. The tool is constructed from a heat-treated steel, so it won’t rust, bend or break prematurely.

Price: $24.99

Busy dads will love this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It allows users to create a delicious and healthy breakfast in a fraction of the time. All of the parts are nonstick, removable and easy to clean.

Price: $39.99

Help your dad get neat and organized with this Hercules Tuff Charging Station. The station can hold up to six devices, including Apple and Android products plus a Nintendo Switch.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.