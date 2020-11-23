Best Christmas Tree Topper 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Placing a topper on your Christmas tree is akin to a grand finale in holiday decorating. Whether you go the more traditional route with a star or an angel or you prefer a decoration that projects snowflakes for a “wow” factor, you can shop online and find the best Christmas tree topper for your tree.

Christmas tree toppers come in a variety of styles, from whimsical Santa Clauses to shimmery stars to traditional angels that are symbolic of the nativity story.

When you’re shopping for the best Christmas tree topper for your own tree, keep in mind that some of the heavier toppers might require zip ties or other fastening materials to help securely attach them to the branches. Green floral tape can also help keep your topper in place, while blending in nicely with the branches.

Another factor to consider when shopping for tree toppers is the overall theme of your Christmas tree and the surrounding holiday decor in your home. Are you going for a bucolic charm? A Scandinavian minimalist look? Merry and bright? Or do you love the glitz and glam of shiny metallics?

Whichever style you prefer, you’ll find a topper that will add the perfect finishing touch to your holiday tree.

Best Christmas Tree Toppers

Price: $33.90

With feather wings, an ivory dress trimmed in sparkly gold and an incandescent light in each heavenly hand, this Kurt Adler Illuminated Angel Topping is elegant and classic.

Price: $30.99

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This Lighted LED Rotating White Snowflake Projector will light up your ceiling with a flurry of stars and snowflakes.

Price: $26.99

Match the ribbons on your Christmas presents to this exquisite tree topper. The Christmas Ornament with Glitter Satin Mesh Streamer would look beautiful topping a tree with gold and silver ornaments.

Price: $39.99

On Dasher, on Dancer … wait, it appears Santa is giving his reindeer some rest and taking a vintage plane on his worldwide trek. Santa’s Biplane Tree Topper attaches to the tree with a unique velcro system.

Price: $24.99

Top your tree with this festive and plush D-FantiX Santa Tree Topper. With this topper, Santa’s arms are made out of flexible wiring, making it easy for him to hug the branches.

Price: $22.99

This D-Fantix Gnome Christmas Tree Topper is so cute and festive, he deserves a top spot on the tree. Need more convincing? In folklore, gnomes guard and protect homes.

Price: $25.99

With some tree toppers, you’ll want to leave ample space between the top of your tree and the ceiling. The more space you give this Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper, the more of your ceiling it can light up with the snowflakes it projects.

Price: $27.99

A delicate angel in a winter white gown, this Valery Madelyn Frozen Winter Silver White Christmas Angel Tree Topper has intricate details and casts a warm light.

Price: $26.99

With gorgeous gold sequins, this Luxspire Christmas Tree Topper commands attention. It becomes even more sparkly when you turn on the battery-powered lights.

Price: $35.99

Enjoy snow from the comfort of your home. Illuminating snowflakes onto the ceiling, the Feltom Christmas Tree Topper Lighted with Golden Snowflake Projector has the potential to add a bit of magic to your holiday celebrations.

Now, all you need to do is grab a mug of hot cocoa, turn on the holiday tunes and get to decorating your Christmas tree.

